Centrum Men 50+ 30S

Product Description
- Multimineral Food Supplement
- Complete daily multivitamin specifically tailored for men over 50
- Why choose Centrum Men50+?
- From the World's No. 1 Multivitamin†
- More than 35 years of nutritional science expertise
- Tested to high quality standards
- Improved with our highest levels of vitamin D and an easy to swallow tablet
- Complete multivitamin with 24 essential nutrients tailored for men over 50
- Free from gluten, lactose, nuts and wheat
- Men's 50+ Nutritional Support - A tailored blend of nutrients to support the changing needs of men over 50.
- Supports Vitality - Vitamin B2 and B5 to help release energy from your diet and contribute to your health.
- Immunity Support - Includes vitamin C, zinc, copper and selenium to support the normal function of the immune system.
- Cognitive Function - Iron contributes to normal cognitive function.
- Heart Function - Vitamin B1 to support normal heart function.
- Improved, more vitamin D!
Information
Ingredients
Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid (Dicalcium Phosphate), Magnesium Oxide, Calcium Carbonate, Bulking Agents: E 460, E 464, E 1200, L-Ascorbic Acid, DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Anticaking Agents: E 468, E 551, E 553b, Nicotinamide, Calcium D-Panthothenate, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Sulphate, Emulsifier: E470b, Beta-Carotene, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Gelatine, Cupric Sulphate, Vegetable Oil (Coconut & Palm Kernel), Retinyl Acetate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Chromium (III) Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, D-Biotin, Phylloquinone, Antioxidant: E 321, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Colours: E 171, E 132
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place below 25ºC.Always replace the lid after use. For best before date, see side of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- Take one tablet daily with water, preferably with food. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
- Suitable for adult men aged over 50.
Warnings
- A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients.
- Product contains iron which can be harmful to children if taken in large doses.
- The container inside this pack is sealed for your safety. Do not use if the foil is broken.
- Store out of sight and reach of young children.
Name and address
- UK: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
- Walton Oaks,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS.
- IRL: Pfizer Healthcare Ireland,
- Citywest,
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each tablet contains Quantity
|% EU NRV
|Vitamin A (RE)
|800 µg
|100 %
|Vitamin E (α-TE)
|24 mg
|200 %
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100 %
|Vitamin K
|30 µg
|40 %
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|1.65 mg
|150 %
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|2.1 mg
|150 %
|Vitamin B6
|2.1 mg
|150 %
|Vitamin B12
|7.5 µg
|300 %
|Vitamin D
|15 µg
|300 %
|Biotin
|75 µg
|150 %
|Folic Acid
|300 µg
|150 %
|Niacin (NE)
|24 mg
|150 %
|Pantothenic Acid
|9 mg
|150 %
|Iron
|2.1 mg
|15 %
|Calcium
|200 mg
|25 %
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67 %
|Copper
|500 mg
|50 %
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100 %
|Magnesium
|135 mg
|36 %
|Phosphorus
|105 mg
|15 %
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100 %
|Molybdenum
|50 µg
|100 %
|Selenium
|45 µg
|82 %
|Zinc
|5 mg
|50 %
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
Safety information
A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle. If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients. Product contains iron which can be harmful to children if taken in large doses. The container inside this pack is sealed for your safety. Do not use if the foil is broken. Store out of sight and reach of young children.
