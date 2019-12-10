By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Pink Moscato 75Cl

Write a review
image 1 of Barefoot Pink Moscato 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Moscato - Rosé American Wine
  • Barefoot Pink Moscato is a juicy and refreshing wine with ripe nectarine aromas and flavours. Layers of raspberry and pomegranate complement the lingering sweet citrus finish.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A
  • Deliciously sweet
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of Mandarin orange and sweet jasmine crash into each other to create a deliciously sweet sea of pink goodness. Subtle flavours of cherry, raspberry, and pomegranate wash ashore in the flavourful experience.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Moscato

Vinification Details

  • The winemaker hand chose the yeast and used a cool fermentation process. The fermentation was stopped allowing the sugars from the grape to remain in the wine. This provides the fresh flavours and fruit characters to develop in the wine glass. The use of cool storage in the tank preserved the fresh floral and tropical aromas and tastes. These techniques and just the right amount of care and handling resulted in a delicious wine.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • A warm and dry spring and summer lead to an early harvest. The grape canopies were managed to allow just the right amount of sunlight on the fruit. The warm days resulted in ripe tropical floral aromas and tastes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with spicy Asian cuisine, fresh fruit and strawberry shortcake. Superb!

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Modesto,
  • CA 95354,
  • U.S.A.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

15 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Lovely fresh taste

5 stars

Have tried this wine before; totally sold on the flavour. Fruity and fresh. Better in the warmer weather; but would never refuse a glass anytime!

This wine is great value

4 stars

The wine is very good value and is what is expected from a Muscato. It does not seem to be as sweet astroturfing the white but is very similar. A nice wine and good value.

Excellent Wine

5 stars

This is an excellent wine but some may find it a little sweet

Amazing

5 stars

If you love sweet wine like us then this is the best one on the market. You can drink it on its own or with a meal and it never disappoints. Amazing value, the price doesn't justify the taste.

Too drinkable!!

5 stars

Love this Rose wine, ice cold goes down far to easy!!

Muscatomustavoid

1 stars

This wine despite its gold medal is far too sweet for my taste.

smooth rosa

4 stars

very pleasant wine great flavour good to drink with any meal not normaly a wine drinker but this wine has changed my taste to wine

Moreish

5 stars

My partner and I love this wine. It is very moreish.

Brilliant wine

5 stars

This is the best wine I have had in a long time and great value for money when on sale

Delicate sweet and refreshing

5 stars

This wine is fruity sweet and delicious, it goes with anything and is great to just drink on its own, would definitely recommend

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

