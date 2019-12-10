Barefoot Pink Moscato 75Cl

Lovely fresh taste
Have tried this wine before; totally sold on the flavour. Fruity and fresh. Better in the warmer weather; but would never refuse a glass anytime!
This wine is great value
The wine is very good value and is what is expected from a Muscato. It does not seem to be as sweet astroturfing the white but is very similar. A nice wine and good value.
Excellent Wine
This is an excellent wine but some may find it a little sweet
Amazing
If you love sweet wine like us then this is the best one on the market. You can drink it on its own or with a meal and it never disappoints. Amazing value, the price doesn't justify the taste.
Too drinkable!!
Love this Rose wine, ice cold goes down far to easy!!
Muscatomustavoid
This wine despite its gold medal is far too sweet for my taste.
smooth rosa
very pleasant wine great flavour good to drink with any meal not normaly a wine drinker but this wine has changed my taste to wine
Moreish
My partner and I love this wine. It is very moreish.
Brilliant wine
This is the best wine I have had in a long time and great value for money when on sale
Delicate sweet and refreshing
This wine is fruity sweet and delicious, it goes with anything and is great to just drink on its own, would definitely recommend