Kingsmill Muffins 4 Pack

More palm oil, why for goodness sake.
Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Water, Yeast, Wheat Protein, Salt, Sugar, Vinegar, Emulsifier: E472e, Soya Flour, Vegetable Fat (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate, Raising Agents: E450, Sodium Carbonates, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
For best before see front of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Suitable for home freezing: Pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for a month.
Grill
Instructions: Grill until golden brown.
Oven cook
Instructions: Toasting me is easy. Just split in half and toast.
4 x Muffins
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Muffin
|%RI†Per Muffin
|Energy
|939kJ
|704kJ
|8%
|-
|222kcal
|167kcal
|8%
|Fat
|1.8g
|1.4g
|2%
|of which: saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|41.2g
|30.9g
|12%
|of which: sugars
|4.3g
|3.2g
|4%
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|8.9g
|6.7g
|13%
|Salt
|1.20g
|0.90g
|15%
|†RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
