We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kingsmill Muffins 4 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Kingsmill Muffins 4 Pack
£ 0.80
£0.20/each
Clubcard Price
Each muffin contains
  • Energy704kJ 167kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Muffins
  • Any 2 for £1.20 marked packs only
  • Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, a toasted muffin makes a simple delicious snack.
  • Kingsmill's bakers use flour from our own mills to bring you deliciously soft, great-tasting bakery every day.
  • ® "Kingsmill" is a Registered Trade Mark of ABF Grain Products Ltd.
  • Perfectly baked for tasty toasting
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - SKA

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Water, Yeast, Wheat Protein, Salt, Sugar, Vinegar, Emulsifier: E472e, Soya Flour, Vegetable Fat (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate, Raising Agents: E450, Sodium Carbonates, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before see front of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Suitable for home freezing: Pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for a month.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Grill until golden brown.

Oven cook
Instructions: Toasting me is easy. Just split in half and toast.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.

Return to

  • Something to tell us? Tweet us
  • @KingsmillCare or call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday).
  • For I.E call 1800 928 110.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • You can find us at
  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.
  • You'll find us online at www.kinsmillbakery.co.uk
  • Or follow us on Facebook! @kingsmill

Net Contents

4 x Muffins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Muffin%RI†Per Muffin
Energy 939kJ704kJ8%
-222kcal167kcal8%
Fat 1.8g1.4g2%
of which: saturates 0.6g0.5g3%
Carbohydrate 41.2g30.9g12%
of which: sugars 4.3g3.2g4%
Fibre 2.6g2.0g
Protein 8.9g6.7g13%
Salt 1.20g0.90g15%
†RI = Reference Intake---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

More palm oil, why for goodness sake.

1 stars

More palm oil, why for goodness sake.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here