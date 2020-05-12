By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kingsmill Crumpets 6 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kingsmill Crumpets 6 Pack
£ 0.80
£0.13/each

New

Each crumpet contains
  • Energy447 kJ 105 kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.5 g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.1 g
    1%
  • Salt0.7 g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 799 kJ

Product Description

  • Crumpets
  • Something to tell us? Tweet us @KingsmillCare
  • Or follow us on Facebook! @Kingsmill
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Halal

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Water, Yeast, Raising Agents: E450, Sodium Carbonates, Sugar, Salt, Vinegar, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for a month. For best before see front of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Heating Instructions: Toasting me is easy. Toast or grill until golden brown.

Recycling info

Base. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday). For I.E. call 1800 928 110. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • You'll find us online at www.kingsmillbakery.co.uk
  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.

Net Contents

6 x Crumpets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Crumpet% RI† Per Crumpet
Energy 799 kJ447 kJ5%188 kcal
Fat 0.8 g0.5 g<1%
of which: saturates 0.2 g0.1 g<1%
Carbohydrate 38.3 g21.5 g8%
of which: sugars 2.0 g1.1 g1%
Fibre 2.0 g1.1 g
Protein 6.0 g3.4 g7%
Salt 1.25 g0.70 g12%
†RI = Reference Intake---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 6 Crumpets

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.32
£0.05/each

Aldi Price Match

Warburtons Fruit Teacakes 4 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.20/each

Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Offer

Tesco English Muffins 4 Pack

£ 0.60
£0.15/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here