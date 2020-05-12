Kingsmill Crumpets 6 Pack
- Energy447 kJ 105 kcal5%
- Fat0.5 g<1%
- Saturates0.1 g<1%
- Sugars1.1 g1%
- Salt0.7 g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 799 kJ
Product Description
- Crumpets
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher - SKA
- Halal
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Water, Yeast, Raising Agents: E450, Sodium Carbonates, Sugar, Salt, Vinegar, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for a month. For best before see front of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Heating Instructions: Toasting me is easy. Toast or grill until golden brown.
Recycling info
Base. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
Net Contents
6 x Crumpets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Crumpet
|% RI† Per Crumpet
|Energy
|799 kJ
|447 kJ
|5%
|188 kcal
|Fat
|0.8 g
|0.5 g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|0.2 g
|0.1 g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|38.3 g
|21.5 g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|2.0 g
|1.1 g
|1%
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|6.0 g
|3.4 g
|7%
|Salt
|1.25 g
|0.70 g
|12%
|†RI = Reference Intake
