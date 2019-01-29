By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Optrex 2 In 1 Spray Itchy & Watery Eyes 10Ml

Product Description

  • Liposomal Eye Spray
  • Optrex Actimist Double Action™ Soothing and Protecting sprays quickly soothes itchy eyes and stabilises the natural lipid layer of your eyes tear film.
  • Specially designed to give you lasting relief in a quick, easy spray:
  • Easy and quick to apply - just spray on closed eyes anytime, anywhere
  • Its soothing formula quickly repairs the eye's moisture barrier and reduce itchiness
  • Optrex - Experts in Eye Care
  • Itchy and watery eyes
  • Fast and longing relief
  • Clinically prove
  • Sprays directly onto closed eyelids
  • Stabilises the eye's natural tear film
  • Soothes and protects
  • Suitable for daily use and use with contact lenses
  • Pack size: 10ML

Information

Ingredients

1ml contains: 10mg Soy Lecithin, 8mg Sodium Chloride, 8mg Ethanol, 5mg Phenoxyethanol, 0.25mg Vitamin A Palmitate, 0.02mg Vitamin E, Purified Water

Storage

Store between 2 and 25°C.Protect from sunlight. Discard 6 months after opening. Do not use after expiry date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • 1. When using for the first time, push down the nozzle 3-4 times.
  • 2. Hold 10cm from your closed eyelids.
  • 3. Spray 1-2 times onto your closed eyelids, 3 to 4 times per day.
  • Before use, please read leaflet for full instructions, warnings and precautions for use.
  • Children must be supervised by an adult
  • Can be used up to 6 months after opening

Number of uses

Approx 100 doses

Warnings

  • Keep out of sight and reach of children.
  • ONLY FOR USE ON THE EYES

Distributor address

  • RB UK Commercial,
  • 103-105 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3UH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Safety information

Keep out of sight and reach of children. ONLY FOR USE ON THE EYES

Brilliant

5 stars

Does exactly what it says - relieves dry, tired or itchy eyes. I wear contact lenses and make-up and it's fine for both.

