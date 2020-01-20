Pro-Formula Sensitive Toothpaste 100Ml

Very good.
Really nice distinctive flavour. I had no problem getting paste from the tube as others have commented. Good value when compared to established high-end sensitive toothpaste.
Good toothpaste, difficult to squeeze out the tube
Good toothpaste at a cheaper price. I swapped brands just to try and I am happy with it. I have noticed a difference in my sensitive teeth however, my teeth are only sensitive in one place but seems to have worked. Feels clean and fresh. My only negative is that it is difficult to squeeze the toothpaste out the tube.
Absolutely gross stuff!
This was the most disgusting toothpaste ever! Was salty and a weird minty flavour. Both my husband and I hated it and it went in the bin after one use! Don't even bother trying it!
Excellent toothpaste, poor packaging.
Very good for sensitive teeth. Only draw back is the tube, the paste is too thick to emerge from hole in the top, quickly becomes messy and has to be cleaned off. Wider dispenting top needed.
Pleasant Flavour, no strong artificial mint
I decided to try toothpaste for sensitive teeth after my dentist recommended it; the one she gave me a sample of was really expensive, so I decided to give this a try. I'm not entirely sure my teeth were that sensitive to start with, so I've not noticed much difference, but on googling some of the ingredients I found research that shows effectiveness in reducing sensitivity. The big plus for me is that the flavour is really mild - I hate artificial mint flavours,especially when they're so strong they blow your head off - and in my case frequently make me sneeze a lot, so this is brilliant, I will definitely get this again.