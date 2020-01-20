By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pro-Formula Sensitive Toothpaste 100Ml

4(5)Write a review
Pro-Formula Sensitive Toothpaste 100Ml
£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • PRO FORMULA complete sensitive toothpaste.
  • Helps strengthen and remineralise enamel. All day protection. Formulated to help: Fight Cavities Remove Plaque Prevent Tartar Strengthen Enamel Freshen Breath Reduce Oral Bacteria. For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Sensitive Mouthwash and Toothbrush. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.
  • Helps strengthen and remineralise enamel. All day protection. Developed with dentists.
  • Formulated to help: - Fight Cavities - Remove Plaque - Prevent Tartar - Strengthen Enamel - Freshen Breath - Reduce Oral Bacteria For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Sensitive Mouthwash and Toothbrush. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Titanium Dioxide, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Citrate, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Limonene.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tube. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100ml e

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good.

5 stars

Really nice distinctive flavour. I had no problem getting paste from the tube as others have commented. Good value when compared to established high-end sensitive toothpaste.

Good toothpaste, difficult to squeeze out the tube

4 stars

Good toothpaste at a cheaper price. I swapped brands just to try and I am happy with it. I have noticed a difference in my sensitive teeth however, my teeth are only sensitive in one place but seems to have worked. Feels clean and fresh. My only negative is that it is difficult to squeeze the toothpaste out the tube.

Absolutely gross stuff!

1 stars

This was the most disgusting toothpaste ever! Was salty and a weird minty flavour. Both my husband and I hated it and it went in the bin after one use! Don't even bother trying it!

Excellent toothpaste, poor packaging.

4 stars

Very good for sensitive teeth. Only draw back is the tube, the paste is too thick to emerge from hole in the top, quickly becomes messy and has to be cleaned off. Wider dispenting top needed.

Pleasant Flavour, no strong artificial mint

5 stars

I decided to try toothpaste for sensitive teeth after my dentist recommended it; the one she gave me a sample of was really expensive, so I decided to give this a try. I'm not entirely sure my teeth were that sensitive to start with, so I've not noticed much difference, but on googling some of the ingredients I found research that shows effectiveness in reducing sensitivity. The big plus for me is that the flavour is really mild - I hate artificial mint flavours,especially when they're so strong they blow your head off - and in my case frequently make me sneeze a lot, so this is brilliant, I will definitely get this again.

