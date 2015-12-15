By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Durex Play Perfect Glide Lubrication 50Ml

5(2)Write a review
Durex Play Perfect Glide Lubrication 50Ml
£ 10.00
£20.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Play Perfect Glide Silicone Pleasure Gel
  • Long-lasting intimate silicone lubricant
  • Lasts 3x longer than Durex's other water-based lubricants
  • 50ml bottle
  • - Durex Play Perfect Glide is a silicone base lubricant
  • - Doesn't dry out easily so you won't have to stop as often to re-apply
  • - Can ease vaginal dryness & intimate discomfort
  • - Compatible with condoms
  • - Long-lasting
  • Durex Play Perfect Glide is longer lasting silicone base pleasure gel. Just a small amount is enough to keep you going much longer so you won't have to stop and re-apply making sex more pleasurable. Its silky smooth, warm to touch silicone base doesn't dry out easily so you can go on and on and on....
  • It is suitable for vaginal, anal, and oral sex. Not a food but safe to consume. This product is silicone based and may stain fabrics.
  • It's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide. Durex Play lubricants may slow sperm down.
  • UK/DUX/0218/0005r
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Use within three months of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Open cap, squeeze gently and apply the pleasure gel wherever you like. And if you need more, just help yourself. You can use Durex Play™ Perfect Glide with condoms - smooth over the condom when it's already on.

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • Durex Play™ Perfect Glide is suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex. It's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide. Durex Pleasure gels may slow sperm down. Avoid contact with eyes, broken skin or wounds.
  • If you experience irritation, stop using this lube. If irritation continues or if additional lube is needed all the time, see your doctor.
  • Seek medical advice is you or your partner are pregnant or breast-feeding.
  • If you experience persistent vaginal dryness consult a doctor. Whilst safe to consume, this is not a food. Keep out of reach of children.
  • This product is silicone based and may stain fabrics.

Name and address

  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Robert used it successfully

5 stars

it works well when rob rubs it into me mmm really smooth

Amazing Product

5 stars

Its amazing i would recommend this to lots of people

