Durex Play Perfect Glide Lubrication 50Ml

Robert used it successfully
it works well when rob rubs it into me mmm really smooth
Amazing Product
Its amazing i would recommend this to lots of people
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Use within three months of opening.
50ml ℮
Warnings Durex Play™ Perfect Glide is suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex. It's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide. Durex Pleasure gels may slow sperm down. Avoid contact with eyes, broken skin or wounds. If you experience irritation, stop using this lube. If irritation continues or if additional lube is needed all the time, see your doctor. Seek medical advice is you or your partner are pregnant or breast-feeding. If you experience persistent vaginal dryness consult a doctor. Whilst safe to consume, this is not a food. Keep out of reach of children. This product is silicone based and may stain fabrics.
