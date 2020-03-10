Scholl Fresh Step Shoe Spray 24 Hour Foot Care

Product Description
- Fresh Step Shoe Spray
- 24h performance
- For odour elimination
- Suitable for all types of shoes
- Scholl Fresh Step Shoe Spray is specially formulated with dual-action formula to:
- Instantly eliminate odour
- Provide shoes with 24h odour protection and freshness.
- Dries with no residue so you can have the confidence to take off your shoes anywhere and anytime.
- Scholl Fresh Step shoe spray is a specially formulated, dual action aerosol which instantly eliminates odour from your shoes for up to 24 hours.
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Propellant: Hydrocarbon
Produce of
Made in Poland from imported and local components
Preparation and Usage
- How should I use this product? Shake well before use. Spray evenly inside the shoe before and/or after use. Allow shoes to dry before wearing them. Wipe off any product on external surface immediately. Residue free.
Warnings
- CAUTION: USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT AND DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. EXTREMES OF TEMPERATURE CAN OCCUR IN MOTOR CARS, NEAR OVENS AND FIREPLACES. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. DO NOT SPRAY ON A NAKED FLAME, ANY INCANDESCENT MATERIAL (E.G. CANDLE) OR NEAR AN ELECTRICAL FIRE, HEAT SOURCES OR ANY ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE IN USE (E.G. TV). KEEP AWAY FROM SOURCES OF IGNITION - NO SMOKING. USE ONLY IN WELL-VENTILATED AREAS. AVOID CONTACT WITH SKIN AND EYES. IF IRRITATION DEVELOPS, DISCONTINUE USE. IF SWALLOWED, SEEK MEDICAL ADVICE IMMEDIATELY AND SHOW THIS CONTAINER OR LABEL. DO NOT BREATHE SPRAY. WARNING: INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. THIS PRODUCT IS SUITABLE FOR DIABETICS AND THOSE WITH POOR BLOOD CIRCULATION
- Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.
- FLAMMABLE GAS 2
- Extremely flammable
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0800 0742040
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
- www.scholl.com
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
