Scholl Fresh Step 24 Hour Care Anti-Perspirant

Product Description
- Fresh Step Anti-Perspirant
- 24h performance
- For dry feet
- Dermatologically tested
- How is Scholl Fresh Step Antiperspirant Different?
- Scholl Fresh Step Antiperspirant Spray is specially developed with a Tri-Action Formula that:
- Instantly neutralises odour
- Reduces wetness with drying action
- Provides feet with 24h protection against odour
- Take your shoes off with confidence thanks to Scholl Fresh Step Anti Perspirant that provides a light, airy fragrance to effectively protect against foot odour and ensures your feet are kept fresh whatever the day brings.
- Anti-perspirant foot spray
- Light, airy fragrance
- Scholl Fresh Step Antiperspirant is specially developed with a tri-action formula which instantly neutralises odour from your feet; with a drying action that reduces wetness, it provides feet with a light, airy fragrance and freshness for up to 24 hours. The unique skin on your feet is designed to sweat, and with 125,000 sweat glands on the sole of each foot - needed to regulate body temperature and keep skin supple - together they create the perfect home for bacteria that can cause feet to smell.
- Footcare is important for healthy feet; after all, they're with you throughout your life. This Fresh Step anti-perspirant is dermatologically tested and keeps on working to give your shoes lasting odour protection and freshness without any residue, so you can have the confidence to take off your shoes whenever and wherever you like.
- For fresher smelling feet in seconds simply shake the can well and holding it approximately 10-15cm away from dry clean skin, spray evenly across your feet, focusing on the soles and in between your toes where sweating is the most concentrated. Put a spring in your step with Scholl and join the feet elite.
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Parfum, Propylene Carbonate, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Eugenol, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Propellant: Hydrocarbon
Produce of
Made in Poland from imported and local components
Preparation and Usage
- How should I use this product? Shake well before use. Hold can approximately 10-15 cm away from dry, clean skin and spray evenly. Focus on the sole of the foot and between toes, where sweating is concentrated.
Warnings
- CAUTION: USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT AND DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. EXTREMES OF TEMPERATURE CAN OCCUR IN MOTOR CARS, NEAR OVENS AND FIREPLACES. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. DO NOT SPRAY ON A NAKED FLAME, ANY INCANDESCENT MATERIAL (E.G. CANDLE) OR NEAR AN ELECTRICAL FIRE, HEAT SOURCES OR ANY ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE IN USE (E.G. TV). KEEP AWAY FROM SOURCES OF IGNITION - NO SMOKING. USE ONLY IN WELL-VENTILATED AREAS. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF IRRITATION DEVELOPS, DISCONTINUE USE. AVOID INHALATION. WARNING: INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. THIS PRODUCT IS SUITABLE FOR DIABETICS AND THOSE WITH POOR BLOOD CIRCULATION
- FLAMMABLE GAS - 2
- Extremely flammable
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- U.K.
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0800 0742040
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
