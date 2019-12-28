By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Veet Facial Wax Strips Sensitive 20'S

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Veet Facial Wax Strips Sensitive 20'S
£ 6.50
£0.33/each
  • Our gel formula with Easy-Gel™
  • Flows around and actively grips the shortest hairs*, not the skin.
  • *1.5mm
  • Removes the hairs from the root, for up to 28 days of smoothness.
  • So it gives confidence to achieve great 1st time results, even for those inexperienced with wax strips. The strip is designed to allow precise application so it's ideal for small and delicate areas like your upper lip, cheeks and chin.
  • Specially formulated with Almond Oil and Cornflower scent known for their benefits on Sensitive Skin.
  • Green Dot
  • The name Veet and the Veet logo are trademarks of Reckitt Benckiser Group of Companies.
  • Clinically proven
  • Up to 28 days of smoothness
  • Exfoliated and moisturised skin
  • Soothing with almond oil and cornflower scent
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Ingredients

Wax Strips: Hydrogenated Styrene/Methyl Styrene/Indene Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Silica, Polyethylene, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, CI 77891, CI 77007, Wipes: Paraffinum Liquidum, Hexyldecyl Stearate, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene

Storage

Best used before the end of: Please see bottom of the packStore any remaining strips in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Before using Veet Wax Strips, please read pack precautions carefully.
  • Make sure the skin is completely clean and dry before waxing and you can reuse each strip more than once until it loses its stickiness
  • No need to rub the strips between the hands to separate them! You can achieve great results in just 4 easy steps:
  • 1 Separate the two double strips following the pre-cut line, Carefully peel the strips apart using the outwards rounded tabs.
  • 2 Apply one strip to your skin in the direction of hair growth. With the curved tab pointing in the direction your hair grows, make sure the wax adheres well. Place a strip on one half of your upper lip and rub repeatedly in the direction your hair grows (away from the nose).
  • 3. Hold tab. Hold skin taut. Pull strip back on itself as fast as you can in one swift motion, close to the skin, as you pull.
  • 4. After waxing, clean away any wax left on your skin with a Perfect Finish Wipe.

Warnings

  • PRECAUTIONS
  • Retain outer pack. Read and follow all precautions and directions before use.
  • Suitable for use on upper lip, cheeks and chin.
  • NOT SUITABLE for use on the rest of the face, head, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples or any other body parts.
  • Do not use on cold sores, varicose veins, scars, moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to waxes in the past. Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions.
  • Check with your doctor before using if you are on any medication which can affect the skin or if you suffer from any skin related disorder.
  • Waxing is not suitable for the elderly, diabetics or people taking oral retinoids.
  • If you have not waxed before we recommend starting by removing hair from the legs. Only when you have experience then progress to the sensitive areas of face.
  • Before use, make sure your skin is dry, non-irritated, and free of creams, oils or deodorant.
  • Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the products to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use.
  • If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately using the back of a used strip. Perfect Finish wipe or baby oil and then rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice.
  • Do not wax over the same area more than once.
  • Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching.
  • After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using any perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing.
  • If you run out of Perfect Finish wipes, you can use bay oil. Don't use water, soap or alcohol to remove the wax.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack.
  • Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice.
  • Waxing is suitable for pregnant women but may cause bruising.

Return to

  • To find out more about Veet and to contact us online, visit veet.com
  • Or why not call us on
  • UK - 0333 2005 345
  • ROI - 01 630 5429
  • RB Healthcare UK,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

20 x Wax Strips

Safety information

View more safety information

PRECAUTIONS Retain outer pack. Read and follow all precautions and directions before use. Suitable for use on upper lip, cheeks and chin. NOT SUITABLE for use on the rest of the face, head, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples or any other body parts. Do not use on cold sores, varicose veins, scars, moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to waxes in the past. Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions. Check with your doctor before using if you are on any medication which can affect the skin or if you suffer from any skin related disorder. Waxing is not suitable for the elderly, diabetics or people taking oral retinoids. If you have not waxed before we recommend starting by removing hair from the legs. Only when you have experience then progress to the sensitive areas of face. Before use, make sure your skin is dry, non-irritated, and free of creams, oils or deodorant. Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the products to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use. If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately using the back of a used strip. Perfect Finish wipe or baby oil and then rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice. Do not wax over the same area more than once. Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching. After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using any perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing. If you run out of Perfect Finish wipes, you can use bay oil. Don't use water, soap or alcohol to remove the wax. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice. Waxing is suitable for pregnant women but may cause bruising.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

It works as described

4 stars

It works as described

Usually bought next

Xprt. Satin Sensitive Mini Wax Strips 20 Pack

£ 3.50
£0.18/each

Veet Ready To Use Wax Strips Sensitive 20'S

£ 4.66
£0.23/each

Offer

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Veet Ready To Use Wax Strips Normal 20'S

£ 7.00
£0.35/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here