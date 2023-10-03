We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nip&Fab Glycolic Fix 60 Pads

4.5(2)
£17.00

£0.28/each

Nip&Fab Glycolic Fix 60 PadsUnveil younger-looking skinGlycolic acid, hyaluronic acid & blue daisyIncludes 60 padsSoaked in exfoliating glycolic acid, these biodegradable, radiance-boosting pads are formulated to retexture, resurface and treat breakouts.
Unveil younger-looking skin with our innovative Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads. 100 biodegradable, radiance-boosting pads, soaked in exfoliating glycolic acid to retexture and resurface your skin. Our moisturising formula combines hyaluronic acid with soothing blue daisy to reveal brighter and smoother looking skin. This XXL size contains 100 biodegradable padsHow it works:Glycolic acid: Our most potent formula yet. This powerful chemical exfoliator dissolves dead skin cells, refines skin texture and tone, stimulates collagen production and boosts luminosity.Hyaluronic acid: Adds moisture back into the skin, reducing dryness and dehydration and plumping fine lines.Blue Daisy: Soothes and calms the complexion.
At Nip+Fab, our goal is simple. Luxury, ingredient-led skincare formulations at high street prices and an ingredient education for everybody. We’ve been making results-driven, accessible formulas for over 10 years, so no matter what a customer's age or skin concern, they can find a range that suits them and their skin.We believe great skin can be for everyone, and that you shouldn't need a chemistry degree to get good skin. We make balanced, regime-based skincare solutions with customers' concerns in mind.It all starts with the right combination of products, coupled with consistency and time, to see maximum benefits. From refining skin’s texture to reducing pore size and tackling breakouts and blemishes, we make our vegan and cruelty-free products for everyone.We do the science, you see the results.
55 mm diameter
biodegradable, radiance-boosting pads, soaked in exfoliating glycolic acid to retexture and resurface your skin.Glycolic acid: Our most potent formula yet. This powerful chemical exfoliator dissolves dead skin cells, refines skin texture and tone, stimulates collagen production and boosts luminosity.Hyaluronic acid: Adds moisture back into the skin, reducing dryness and dehydration and plumping fine lines.Blue Daisy: Soothes and calms the complexion.biodegradable

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Glycolic Acid, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat. (SD Alcohol 40-B), Disodium EDTA, Globularia Alypum (Blue Daisy) Extract, Panthenol, Lactic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Linalool, Geraniol, Citral

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Net Contents

60 x Pads

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Wipe pad across face, neck + décolleté. Apply to cleansed skin once or twice daily.

