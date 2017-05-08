By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Swizzels Rainbow Drops Multibag 4 X 32G

Swizzels Rainbow Drops Multibag 4 X 32G
£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Sugar Coated Puffed Maize & Rice
  • Loved by all since 1928
  • Our family has been making iconic sweets in the heart of the Peak District for decades. We take pride in ensuring that our sweets taste as good as they always have. With so much variety to choose from, there's a Swizzels favourite for everyone.
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maize, Rice, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Colours: Beetroot Red, Copper Chlorophyllin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 8, Serving size: 16g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮ Bags

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving
Energy 1500kJ/354kcal240kJ/57kcal
Fat 0.5g<0.1g
of which Saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 83.3g13.3g
of which Sugars 64.0g10.2g
Protein 2.0g0.3g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g

Using Product Information

