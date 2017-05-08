Swizzels Rainbow Drops Multibag 4 X 32G

Product Description
- Sugar Coated Puffed Maize & Rice
- Loved by all since 1928
- Our family has been making iconic sweets in the heart of the Peak District for decades. We take pride in ensuring that our sweets taste as good as they always have. With so much variety to choose from, there's a Swizzels favourite for everyone.
- Free from artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Maize, Rice, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Colours: Beetroot Red, Copper Chlorophyllin, Lutein, Paprika Extract
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 8, Serving size: 16g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Swizzels Matlow Limited,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 125g ℮ Bags
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving
|Energy
|1500kJ/354kcal
|240kJ/57kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|83.3g
|13.3g
|of which Sugars
|64.0g
|10.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
