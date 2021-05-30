Gu New York Cheesecakes 2X80g

2 Vanilla (0.4%) Cheesecakes Made with Full Fat Soft Cheese (32%)

The Sumptuous Side of Simple An underrated, yet irresistible classic, inspired by the bakeries of NYC. Caramelised spiced biscuit crumb, sprinkled generously over creamy, smooth baked vanilla cheesecake. All on a caramelised spiced biscuit base- sweet, with a hint of warm cinnamon.

Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.

More Indulgence, More Often Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Buttermilk Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cinnamon, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Cultures (Milk), Modified Maize Starch

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts and Soya. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold and capitals.

Net Contents

2 x 80g ℮

