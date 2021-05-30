We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gu New York Cheesecakes 2X80g

Gu New York Cheesecakes 2X80g

3.7(6)
Low Everyday Price

£2.50

£1.56/100g

Vegetarian

2 Vanilla (0.4%) Cheesecakes Made with Full Fat Soft Cheese (32%)
The Sumptuous Side of SimpleAn underrated, yet irresistible classic, inspired by the bakeries of NYC. Caramelised spiced biscuit crumb, sprinkled generously over creamy, smooth baked vanilla cheesecake. All on a caramelised spiced biscuit base- sweet, with a hint of warm cinnamon.
Welcome to Gü York City.Population: We love NY. We also love earth.Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
More Indulgence, More OftenSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Cream (Milk), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Buttermilk Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cinnamon, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Cultures (Milk), Modified Maize Starch

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts and Soya. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold and capitals.

Net Contents

2 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To enjoy your Gü at its best, take it out of the fridge 10 minutes before you want to eat it.Eat me cold.

