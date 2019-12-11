By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Teapigs Peppermint Leaves 15'S 30G

Teapigs Peppermint Leaves 15'S 30G
  • Peppermint herbal infusion
  • Discover more at: www.teapigs.co.uk
  • What's so special about this tea?
  • Something of a cult classic in the tea world, it amazes us just how many of you get in touch to say how much you love our peppermint! That's thanks to using big, whole peppermint leaves for big flavour. We think our peppermint is the freshest, mintiest peppermint tea you'll try - drop me a line if you disagree!
  • Louise
  • Our tea temples:
  • We use quality whole leaf only, not the dust found in regular tea bags; whole leaf is best. A tea worthy of worship belongs in our biodegradable "tea temple" - our spacious, transparent mesh bag allowing maximum room for perfect infusion.
  • Naturally caffeine free
  • Great taste 2019
  • Pack size: 30g

Ingredients

Peppermint Leaves

  • Made in a factory that handles Nuts

Best before: see back of pack

Packed in the EU

  • How we like it:
  • Tea 1 per person, water 100ºC, brew 3-5 minutes
  • Why not try Iced?
  • Cover tea temple with boiling water. Brew for 3-5 minutes.
  • Top up with iced water. Easy peasy.

15 Count

  • Packed for:
  • Teapigs,
  • 1 The Old Pumping Station,
  • Pump Alley,
  • Brentford,
  • London,

  • If you'd like to tell us something please:
  • Write to:
  • Louise The Tea Taster,
  • Teapigs,
  • 1 The Old Pumping Station,
  • Pump Alley,
  • Brentford,
  • London,
  • TW8 0AP,
  • UK.
  • Email to: louise@teapigs.co.uk

30g ℮

Top notch

5 stars

Best quality peppermint tea I've had by far. I use this to help me with my unsettled stomach from time to time and it works a treat. Bit an the expensive side but in my eyes worth it.

