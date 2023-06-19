We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Teapigs Peppermint & Liquorice Tea Bags 15'S 45G

Teapigs Peppermint & Liquorice Tea Bags 15'S 45G

Liquorice and peppermint herbal infusionGood to knowWe only use big whole leaves. No dust. Big leaves = Big flavour, simple.100% natural. No artificial flavourings.Our tea “temples” are plastic-free and nice and roomy.We give back to the communities that bring us our tea.Discover our huge range of tea and teaware at: teapigs.co.uk
What's special about this tea?Well liquorice, for a start, which has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine, is hugely popular with the Dutch and tastes so much better with peppermint than sherbet dips. Which is why, we've blended pure liquorice root with whole peppermint leaves to create a naturally sweet and refreshing drink that is irresistibly moreish, if I say so myself.Louise
Sweet treatNaturally caffeine freeGreat tase 2020 - 2 stars
Pack size: 45G

Liquorice Root (70%), Peppermint Leavers (30%)

Made in a factory that handles Nuts

15 Count

15 x 45g ℮

How we like it1 temple per cupBoil to 100°CBrew for 3-5 minsWhy not try Iced?Cover tea temple with boiling water. Brew for 3-5 minutes. Top up with iced water. Easy peasy.

Free From Artificial Flavours

