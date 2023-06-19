Teapigs Peppermint & Liquorice Tea Bags 15'S 45G

Liquorice and peppermint herbal infusion Good to know We only use big whole leaves. No dust. Big leaves = Big flavour, simple. 100% natural. No artificial flavourings. Our tea “temples” are plastic-free and nice and roomy. We give back to the communities that bring us our tea. Discover our huge range of tea and teaware at: teapigs.co.uk

What's special about this tea? Well liquorice, for a start, which has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine, is hugely popular with the Dutch and tastes so much better with peppermint than sherbet dips. Which is why, we've blended pure liquorice root with whole peppermint leaves to create a naturally sweet and refreshing drink that is irresistibly moreish, if I say so myself. Louise

Sweet treat Naturally caffeine free Great tase 2020 - 2 stars

Pack size: 45G

Ingredients

Liquorice Root (70%), Peppermint Leavers (30%)

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles Nuts

Number of uses

15 Count

Net Contents

15 x 45g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How we like it 1 temple per cup Boil to 100°C Brew for 3-5 mins Why not try Iced? Cover tea temple with boiling water. Brew for 3-5 minutes. Top up with iced water. Easy peasy.

