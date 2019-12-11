Teapigs Everyday Brew 15S 50G
Offer
Product Description
- Black tea.
- Discover more at: www.teapigs.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram
- To support tea growing communities teapigs will donate 5p from the proceeds of this pack to help support our ethical scheme in Rwanda - discover more at www.teapigs.co.uk/ethicalscheme
- Everyday brew
- What's special about this tea?
- Our signature blend, our daily cuppa, our builders brew, our Rosy Lee; call it whatever you want but our everyday brew is the ultimate British favourite. Three delicious teas: Assam, Ceylon and a lovely Rwandan blended to give a balanced, malty, zesty alliance.
- Louise
- Our tea temples:
- We use quality whole leaf only, not the dust found in regular tea bags; whole leaf is best. A tea worthy of worship belongs in our biodegradable "tea temple" - our spacious, transparent mesh bag allowing maximum room for perfect infusion.
- Rainforest Alliance Certified
- Great Taste 2019 - 2 Stars
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts
Storage
Best before: see back of pack
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- How we like it:
- Tea: 1 per person
- Water: 100°C
- Brew: 3-5 minutes
- Why not try Iced?
- Cover tea temple with boiling water. Brew for 3-5 minutes. Top up with iced water. Easy peasy.
Number of uses
15 Count
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Teapigs,
- 1 The Old Pumping Station,
- Pump Alley,
- Brentford,
- London,
Return to
- If you'd like to tell us something please:
- Write to: Louise the tea taster,
- Teapigs,
- 1 The Old Pumping Station,
- Pump Alley,
- Brentford,
- London,
- TW8 0AP,
- UK.
- Email to: louise@teapigs.co.uk
Net Contents
50g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019