Schwarzkopf Got2b Tame & Shine Styling Oil 50Ml

5(1)Write a review
Schwarzkopf Got2b Tame & Shine Styling Oil 50Ml
£ 4.00
£8.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Tame & Shine Styling Oil
  • Enriched with Argan oil \n
  • Supple, glossy styles \n
  • Instantly absorbs
  • Does sleek, glossy hair feel like a distant dream? Make it reality with got2b oil-licious tame & shine styling oil.
  • The non-greasy formula with Argan Oil absorbs instantly and can be used for:
  • 1) extra care pre-washing, 2) better manageability pre-styling (damp hair), 3) sleek finished styles (dry hair).
  • Journey to hair oasis!
  • For instantly sleek and glossy styles
  • With argan oil
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclomethicone, Dimethiconol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sesamum Indicum Seed Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Octocrylene, Parfum, Linalool, Anise Alcohol, CI 40800

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Use sparingly (1-2 pumps) on towel-dried or dry hair on the mid-lengths and tips. Protect from sunlight.

Name and address

  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ.

Return to

  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ.
  • Schwarzkopf Advisory Service (Freephone):
  • UK: 0800 3289214
  • IRL: 1800 535 634
  • www.schwarzkopf.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

brilliant product .

5 stars

always use this on my hair. anything with Argon Oil in is good on both skin and hair.

