Schwarzkopf Got2b Beach Matte Texturising Salt Spray 200Ml

Product Description
- Texturizing Salt Spray
- It's got to be got2b!
- Want to feel like you've just stepped off the sand and have that wind-blown, tousled beach look? got2b beach matt texturizing salt spray gives your hair beachy waves - mermaid style! The salt infused formula provides you with full of texture and a tousled finish anytime you want and all without the crunch! Now you can rock mermaid waves all year long, even when the beach is nowhere to be seen!
- For mermaid styles
- Texturize, body and tousle
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), PEG-8, VP/VA Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Geraniol, Citronellol
Preparation and Usage
- How to create beach waves:
- Spray evenly on dry or towel-dried hair. Scrunch or tousle-style as desired. Blow dry or let the wind do the rest. Do not spray into eyes.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, IE 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020