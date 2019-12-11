By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Teapigs Chamomile Flowers 15S 22.5G

Teapigs Chamomile Flowers 15S 22.5G
£ 3.50
£15.56/100g

Product Description

  • Chamomile herbal infusion
  • What's special about this tea?
  • Most chamomile teas are made by crushing the flowers - not a nice thing to do. The best chamomile tea comes from brewing the whole flowers - which is exactly what we do. The chamomile flower is celebrated for its health benefits, which include calming, aiding sleep and supporting digestion.
  • Louise
  • Our tea temples:
  • We use quality whole leaf only, not the dust found in regular tea bags; whole leaf is best. A tea worthy of worship belongs in our biodegradable "tea temple" - our spacious, transparent mesh bag allowing maximum room for perfect infusion.
  • Naturally caffeine free
  • Great taste 2019
  • Pack size: 22.5g

Information

Ingredients

Chamomile Flowers

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Nuts

Storage

Best before: see back of pack

Produce of

Packed in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • How we like it:
  • Tea 1 per person, water 100ºC, brew 3-5 minutes
  • Why not try Iced?
  • Cover tea temple with boiling water. Brew for 3-5 minutes.
  • Top up with iced water. Easy peasy.

Number of uses

15 Count

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Teapigs,
  • 1 The Old Pumping Station,
  • Pump Alley,
  • Brentford,
  • London,

Return to

  • If you'd like to tell us something please:
  • Write to:
  • Louise The Tea Taster,
  • Teapigs,
  • 1 The Old Pumping Station,
  • Pump Alley,
  • Brentford,
  • London,
  • TW8 0AP,
  • UK.
  • Email to: louise@teapigs.co.uk

Net Contents

22.5g ℮

teabags contain plastic

1 stars

these teabags contain plastic

