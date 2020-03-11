Gaviscon Double Action H/Burn Sachets X 12
Product Description
- Double Action Liquid Sachets Mint Flavour
- - For dual relief from heartburn and indigestion
- - Gets to work instantly
- - Lasts up to 2x longer than antacids
- - Convienient on the go format
- - Suitable for use in pregnancy
- Gaviscon Double Action Mint Sachets bring fast, soothing and long lasting relief from heartburn and indigestion. They get to work in two different ways:
- 1) neutralising excess stomach acid to help relieve discomfort
- 2) forming a protective barrier over the stomach contents to soothe that burning sensation in your chest
- So, whatever your symptoms of heartburn or indigestion Gaviscon Double Action can help provide fast, soothing relief.
- Gaviscon liquid does not contain sugar or gluten. You can take this product if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
- UK/G-OTC/0418/0050b
Information
Ingredients
Each Sachet (10ml) of Oral Suspension contains 500mg Sodium Alginate, 213mg Sodium Bicarbonate and 325mg Calcium Carbonate as the Active Ingredients, It also contains Sodium, Calcium, Methyl (E218) and Propyl (E216) Parahydroxybenzoates, See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C and store in the original package. Do not refrigerate or freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: For oral use.
- Adults and children 12 years and over: One to two 10 ml sachets after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day.
- Children under 12 years: Should only be taken on medical advice.
- If symptoms persist after 7 days consult your doctor.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
- Do not use this medicine after the expiry date (EXP: month/year) shown.
Name and address
- Manufacturer and Product Licence Holder:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
12 x 10ml
Safety information
KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN. Do not use this medicine after the expiry date (EXP: month/year) shown.
