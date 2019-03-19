By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Meaningful Chocolate Co Real Easter Egg 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 4.00
£2.67/100g

Product Description

  • Real Easter Egg - Milk Chocolate
  • Help Change the World
  • Over and above the Fairtrade price, producers receive a Fairtrade Premium which is an additional sum of money which goes into a communal fund for workers and farmers to use as they see fit.
  • Producers decide what is most important to them; whether this is education or healthcare for their children, improving their business or building vital infrastructure such as roads and bridges for their community.
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • www.info.fairtrade.net
  • We have also donated more than £250,000 from sales to charitable causes, development and education projects. You can read more at www.meaningfulchocolate.co.uk
  • The Easter story-telling book is illustrated by award winning artist Martina Peluso and contains the story of the First Easter along with some fun activities. Over its 24 pages, the story covers the final week of the life of Jesus and includes the events of Maundy Thursday. Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • So enjoy the moment
  • - Chocolate that tastes good and does good
  • - Chocolate that makes a big chunk of difference.
  • Fairtrade
  • Luxury milk chocolate egg
  • Celebrate the real meaning of Easter
  • Quality milk chocolate - 35% cocoa
  • Plastic free
  • Palm oil free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Cocoa Solids 35% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Sugar, Cocoa: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 77%

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Gluten

Storage

Store in a nice, cool dry place

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Meaningful Chocolate Company Ltd,
  • Basement Suite,
  • 11a Eagle Brow,
  • Lymm,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA13 0LP.

Return to

  • Here at The Meaningful Chocolate Company™ we love chocolate and we want you to love it too. So if you're not satisfied with this egg, please get in touch with us and we'll do our best to sort it out for you.
  • The Meaningful Chocolate Company Ltd,
  • Basement Suite,
  • 11a Eagle Brow,
  • Lymm,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA13 0LP.
  • www.meaningfulchocolate.co.uk
  • info@meaningfulchocolate.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains
Energy 2,370kJ/566kcal
Fat 36.8g
of which Saturates 22.2g
Carbohydrate 50.4g
of which Sugars 49.5g
Fibre 2.1g
Protein 6.9g
Salt 0.20g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Easter eggs

5 stars

An actual Easter egg with Easter written on the box, Fair Trade too, with a donation to charity. I will be buying these this year.

