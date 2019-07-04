Tesco Wheat Cracker 170G

delicious
I love these crackers. They have a nice crispness but are not hard, they taste delicious and not too salty. Nice and low-calorie - good enough to eat just as they are.
Excellent with cheese but also very good on its own! Biscuits are not hard but crisp and flavorsome. I am a regular customer for them!
Lovely tasting cracker but they just crumble, the last packet I bought was more bits than biscuits, the birds had a feast!
Great snack for little ones
My daughter loves these crackers for her snack for preschool, my only complaint would be how easy the break when trying to spread anything on them and the level of crumbs. But my daughter doesn't mind that at all and loves them
A lovely snack. Great value
Just right!
Bought a couple of times only so far but will definitely do so again. Like them on their own or with cheese and/or fruit so very versatile and handy as a snack.
Really tasty and good texture
This is our go to biscuit to have with all types of cheese. Our kids love them too. Really tasty with a good crunch.