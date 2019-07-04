By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wheat Cracker 170G

4.5(7)Write a review
£ 0.95
£0.56/100g
One cracker
  • Energy97kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1945kJ / 464kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat crackers.
  • CRISP & SAVOURY Baked light and crispy for a versatile snack. Founded by two brothers, and now run by the second generation, our bakery has been making crackers for over 40 years. They’re passionate about both classic and innovative recipes – drawing on their experience to create new shapes, flavours and textures.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour(Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Wheatgerm, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Bran (Wheat), Yeast Extract( contains Wheat, Barley), Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Flavouring. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Canada

Number of uses

34 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (5g)
Energy1945kJ / 464kcal97kJ / 23kcal
Fat18.8g0.9g
Saturates1.7g<0.1g
Carbohydrate60.2g3.0g
Sugars6.4g0.3g
Fibre4.6g0.2g
Protein11.2g0.6g
Salt1.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 34 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious

5 stars

I love these crackers. They have a nice crispness but are not hard, they taste delicious and not too salty. Nice and low-calorie - good enough to eat just as they are.

Excellent with cheese but also very good on its ow

5 stars

Excellent with cheese but also very good on its own! Biscuits are not hard but crisp and flavorsome. I am a regular customer for them!

Lovely tasting cracker but they just crumble, the

3 stars

Lovely tasting cracker but they just crumble, the last packet I bought was more bits than biscuits, the birds had a feast!

Great snack for little ones

4 stars

My daughter loves these crackers for her snack for preschool, my only complaint would be how easy the break when trying to spread anything on them and the level of crumbs. But my daughter doesn't mind that at all and loves them

Lovely

5 stars

A lovely snack. Great value

Just right!

5 stars

Bought a couple of times only so far but will definitely do so again. Like them on their own or with cheese and/or fruit so very versatile and handy as a snack.

Really tasty and good texture

5 stars

This is our go to biscuit to have with all types of cheese. Our kids love them too. Really tasty with a good crunch.

