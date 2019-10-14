By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salt & Pepper Cracker 185G

4.5(14)Write a review
Tesco Salt & Pepper Cracker 185G
£ 0.95
£0.51/100g
One cracker
  • Energy125kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2088kJ / 499kcal

Product Description

  • Sea salt and black pepper crackers.
  • CRISP & SAVOURY Baked with sea salt and black pepper for a versatile snack. Founded by two brothers, and now run by the second generation, our bakery has been making crackers for over 40 years. They’re passionate about both classic and innovative recipes – drawing on their experience to create new shapes, flavours and textures.
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Sea Salt (1.5%), Yeast Powder (Wheat, Barley), Sugar, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Canada

Number of uses

approx. 32 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

185g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (6g)
Energy2088kJ / 499kcal125kJ / 30kcal
Fat23.4g1.4g
Saturates3.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate62.5g3.7g
Sugars2.5g0.2g
Fibre2.7g0.2g
Protein8.2g0.5g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

14 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

YUM

5 stars

These are so Moorish can't stop eating them. Delicious.

Cracking good value.

5 stars

These taste like high end crackers from a selection box. My children love these with butter and cucumber. Very good high-quality for a low price.

Totally delicious!!!

5 stars

We’re all addicted to these, go well with cheese or anything else, or just to nibble on

Love them

5 stars

Can't really say any more other than I can't stop eating them

Very tasty with cheese or soup

5 stars

I always have a stock of these. Feel peckish, have a delicious cracker and cheese!

Tasty

5 stars

Extremely tasty with cheese

Brilliant savoury biscuit and handy snack

5 stars

Mouth sized, crumb free, treat.

Great flavour

5 stars

I purchased this and the taste is lovely just as good if not better than the branded ones.

Crackers for these crackers

5 stars

These crackers are absolutely delicious! They are the best crackers one has ever tasted.

Lovely snack with great taste

5 stars

Really nice tasting crackers great on own or with different toppings I love them just buttered

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

