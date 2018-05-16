Balance Active Bv Vaginal Pessary

Product Description
- Bacterial Vaginosis Treatment Pessaries
- Effectively neutralise vaginal odour
- Rapidly relieve vaginal discomfort
- Abnormal discharge
- For more information about BV head to balanceactiv.com
- Unusual discharge, smell and discomfort are very common symptoms and are often a result of Bacteria Vaginosis (BV).
- Studies show that BV occurs when vaginal pH levels increase, triggering these symptoms.
- Multi-action Balance Activ® BV treatment pessaries restore and preserve the natural pH balance in the vagina, effectively
- relieving this condition. Balance Activ® BV treatment pessaries can also be used to maintain the natural pH balance.
- Treats BV by restoring normal pH and vaginal flora
- 1 week's treatment
- Clinically proven
Information
Ingredients
Lactic Acid, Glycogen, Polyethylene, Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Please read enclosed leaflet before use.
- Treatment: For the effective relief of unusual vaginal discharge, smell and discomfort, use 1 pessary daily for 7 days, before
- bedtime.
- Maintenance: For the maintenance of normal vaginal pH following your period and/or a course of antibiotic treatment, please
- see enclosed leaflet.
Warnings
- Cautions: Balance Activ® BV treatment pessaries is safe to use during pregnancy; however, you should consult your doctor if you think you may have a vaginal infection during pregnancy. Avoid using Balance Activ® BV treatment pessaries if you are trying to conceive.
- Warnings: Do not use if pessary is damaged. Do not use if pessary has passed its expiry date. Keep out of reach of children.
- Contains glycogen from shellfish (mussels).
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Rolf Kullgren AB,
- Ågatan 4,
- 646 30 Gnesta,
- Sweden.
Distributor address
- BBI Healthcare Ltd,
- Unit 2, Parkway,
- Fen-y-fan Industrial Estate,
- Crumlin,
- NP11 3EF.
Return to
- Alloga UK Returns,
- Amber Park,
- AP2,
- Normanton Brook Rd,
- South Normanton,
- Alfreton,
- DE55 2FW.
- Please note Alloga do not accept unannounced returns.
Net Contents
7 x Pessaries
Safety information
