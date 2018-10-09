By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multigrain Cracker 170G

5(2)
£ 0.95
£0.56/100g
One cracker
  • Energy100kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1999kJ / 477kcal

Product Description

  • Multigrain savoury crackers.
  • CRISP & SAVOURY With five grains baked in for a versatile snack. Founded by two brothers, and now run by the second generation, our bakery has been making crackers for over 40 years. They’re passionate about both classic and innovative recipes – drawing on their experience to create new shapes, flavours and textures.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Wholewheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Multigrains (5%), Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring.

Multigrains contain: Cracked Wheat, Brown Rice, Rye, Brown Linseed, Millet.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Canada

Number of uses

34 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (5g)
Energy1999kJ / 477kcal100kJ / 24kcal
Fat20.8g1.0g
Saturates1.9g<0.1g
Carbohydrate60.8g3.0g
Sugars4.2g0.2g
Fibre5.7g0.3g
Protein8.8g0.4g
Salt1.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 34 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

crackers

5 stars

as good as more expensive ones

always crisp and tasty

5 stars

i buy them every week

