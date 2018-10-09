Tesco Multigrain Cracker 170G

crackers
as good as more expensive ones
always crisp and tasty
i buy them every week
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1999kJ / 477kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Wholewheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Multigrains (5%), Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring.
Multigrains contain: Cracked Wheat, Brown Rice, Rye, Brown Linseed, Millet.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in Canada
34 Servings
170g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cracker (5g)
|Energy
|1999kJ / 477kcal
|100kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|20.8g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|8.8g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 34 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019