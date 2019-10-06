By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Garlic Cracker 200G

4.5(10)Write a review
£ 0.95
£0.48/100g
One cracker
  • Energy123kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2045kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • Garlic flavour crackers.
  • CRISP & SAVOURY Baked light and crispy with aromatic garlic for a versatile snack. Founded by two brothers, and now run by the second generation, our bakery has been making crackers for over 40 years. They’re passionate about both classic and innovative recipes – drawing on their experience to create new shapes, flavours and textures.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder (3.5%), Palm Oil, Salt, Sugar, Rice Flour, Yeast Powder (contains Wheat, Barley), Cane Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Canada

Number of uses

33 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (6g)
Energy2045kJ / 488kcal123kJ / 29kcal
Fat21.5g1.3g
Saturates3.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate63.4g3.8g
Sugars2.4g0.1g
Fibre4.4g0.3g
Protein8.1g0.5g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 33 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

TOO gorgeous!

5 stars

Too gorgeous! That's the only thing wrong with them. I have to hide them from myself. So light & buttery, delicious & attractive to look at. Loads in a packet

Life changing

5 stars

My life is split into two halves, before and after garlic crackers. Without them my life was devoid of flavour, and much joy. Since discovering them in the hallowed halls of big tesco, my world has been enriched. They are the epitomy of good taste, a garlicky comfort for quiet nights in and a light buttery hug to the senses. Truly, these crackers are a microcosm of fine dining and a shockingly low cost option.

Always broken

2 stars

always broken, and often broken to a crumb. Simply unusable for cheese and crackers as the picture on the box depicts.

My favourite cracker!

5 stars

Crisp, light, salty and garlicky! Absolutely delicious with cheese and herb roulade, Wensleydale and cranberry, salmon and cream cheese...

Love them!

5 stars

Great sandwiched with Tesco French Le Roule Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese!

Great Full on Taste!

5 stars

These taste great. Really full of flavour!

Great garlic flavour

5 stars

I buy theses crackers regularly and they have a great garlic flavour

Tasty with/without cheese

4 stars

Buy regularly

Great snack

5 stars

Crisp and taste the garlic

Strong taste

5 stars

Lovely crackers with a good strong taste. Great with any sort of cheese. Eat them daily.

