Tesco Garlic Cracker 200G

TOO gorgeous!
Too gorgeous! That's the only thing wrong with them. I have to hide them from myself. So light & buttery, delicious & attractive to look at. Loads in a packet
Life changing
My life is split into two halves, before and after garlic crackers. Without them my life was devoid of flavour, and much joy. Since discovering them in the hallowed halls of big tesco, my world has been enriched. They are the epitomy of good taste, a garlicky comfort for quiet nights in and a light buttery hug to the senses. Truly, these crackers are a microcosm of fine dining and a shockingly low cost option.
Always broken
always broken, and often broken to a crumb. Simply unusable for cheese and crackers as the picture on the box depicts.
My favourite cracker!
Crisp, light, salty and garlicky! Absolutely delicious with cheese and herb roulade, Wensleydale and cranberry, salmon and cream cheese...
Love them!
Great sandwiched with Tesco French Le Roule Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese!
Great Full on Taste!
These taste great. Really full of flavour!
Great garlic flavour
I buy theses crackers regularly and they have a great garlic flavour
Tasty with/without cheese
Buy regularly
Great snack
Crisp and taste the garlic
Strong taste
Lovely crackers with a good strong taste. Great with any sort of cheese. Eat them daily.