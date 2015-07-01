By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
P20 Spf30 Sun Filter 200Ml
  • Seriously Reliable Suncare Spray High SPF30
  • Up to 10 hours sun protection with a single application
  • Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes in the water
  • SPF 30 (high)
  • P20 Sunscreen:
  • P20 is a highly reliable and very water resistant sunscreen with a unique transparent lightweight consistency. Ideal for the whole family, it contains photostable UVA and UVB filters, but no added fragrances or colourants. It includes UVA protection at a level that far exceeds EU recommendation and is rated 5 out of 5 stars. Clinical testing shows that P20 is durable up to 10 hours and that intact protection is maintained even after 4 x 20 minutes in the water.
  • The P20 Story
  • In 1979, Claus Riemann wanted to help a friend with sensitive skin keep protected during a stay in Africa. The solution he invented was P20, which has now been protecting people from the sun for over decades. Mr Riemann's spirit of personal devotion and earnest scientific endeavour guides our brand to this very day.
  • UVA***** ultra
  • Durable up to 10 hours
  • Highly water resistant
  • Unique lightweight formula
  • Ideal for the whole family
  • UVB/SPF 30 high protection
  • Pack size: 200ML

Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Homosalate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Hydroxypropylcellulose

Made in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply generously and evenly 15 minutes before going out in the sun to ensure no missed areas and sufficient coverage. Applying less sunscreen will significantly reduce protection.
  • Do not stay too long in the sun even when protected.
  • Avoid intense midday sun (11am to 3pm).
  • Avoid contact with fabrics to help prevent staining.
  • Follow the enclosed instructed carefully to ensure full benefit.

  • KEEP AWAY FROM DIRECT SUNLIGHT

  • Riemann A/S,
  • DK-3400 Hilleroed.

  • www.p20.com

200ml ℮

Great product and not smelly

5 stars

I got this mainly for sending my daughter to school as the school won't reapply sun cream and i was worried that the morning application of "normal" cream would wear off by lunch time as she has very fair skin. This product had been great and protects her skin. She's actually got a very nice tan (jealous!). Not smelly like the other reviews I've read say.

Best on market

5 stars

An excellent product. One application does last a day even after swimming. I've been well protected all holiday in 40°+ heat. Please note to be careful what you wear with it as it can stain light clothes. Use a bit of common sense and it's fine.

Great lotion

5 stars

Have used this lotion for around 4 years: works brilliantly and lasts whole holiday

Great Product

5 stars

This is an excellent product & very cost effective as it only needs to be applied once a day and is also waterproof.

Great protection-peace of mind

5 stars

This is the second bottle I have bought. Used it in a heat wave in Italy last year on my fair skin and no sun burn at all. Could add in the morning and was protected all day. Easy to apply. Non greasy. I'm definitely converted may be more expensive but well worth it!

Cheapest price ever!

5 stars

I use P20 always on holidays, I swear by it as I am so fair. To be able to buy this in factor 30 at such a great price was a bonus.

Overall A Great Product

5 stars

I am bald and a keen golfer, for years I have struggled to find a product that gives the protection that I need when out in all weathers. My first job in the morning is to cover my head! and all exposed skin with Riemann P20. This has given me and my family the confidence to enjoy our outdoor hobbies in the knowledge that we are adequately protected from the sun

Bought for fair skin in Florida heat amazing !!

5 stars

Bought for a middle aged(40 +) red head with very fair skin for A trip to florida in temperatures of 38 degrees . Lotion Applied morning out all day for park trips and dips in pool did not burn....!! amazing product and no prickly heat wow wee !!

Riemann p20

5 stars

Could`nt believe the price as we looked all over the internet , quick and free delivery to my local store . Good old Tesco Direct once again.

Peace of mind

5 stars

A product that really does what it says - one application before getting dressed (make sure you leave it to dry for 5 minutes as your clothing will stain otherwise). Great price too.

