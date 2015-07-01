P20 Spf30 Sun Filter 200Ml

Great product and not smelly
I got this mainly for sending my daughter to school as the school won't reapply sun cream and i was worried that the morning application of "normal" cream would wear off by lunch time as she has very fair skin. This product had been great and protects her skin. She's actually got a very nice tan (jealous!). Not smelly like the other reviews I've read say.
Best on market
An excellent product. One application does last a day even after swimming. I've been well protected all holiday in 40°+ heat. Please note to be careful what you wear with it as it can stain light clothes. Use a bit of common sense and it's fine.
Great lotion
Have used this lotion for around 4 years: works brilliantly and lasts whole holiday
Great Product
This is an excellent product & very cost effective as it only needs to be applied once a day and is also waterproof.
Great protection-peace of mind
This is the second bottle I have bought. Used it in a heat wave in Italy last year on my fair skin and no sun burn at all. Could add in the morning and was protected all day. Easy to apply. Non greasy. I'm definitely converted may be more expensive but well worth it!
Cheapest price ever!
I use P20 always on holidays, I swear by it as I am so fair. To be able to buy this in factor 30 at such a great price was a bonus.
Overall A Great Product
I am bald and a keen golfer, for years I have struggled to find a product that gives the protection that I need when out in all weathers. My first job in the morning is to cover my head! and all exposed skin with Riemann P20. This has given me and my family the confidence to enjoy our outdoor hobbies in the knowledge that we are adequately protected from the sun
Bought for fair skin in Florida heat amazing !!
Bought for a middle aged(40 +) red head with very fair skin for A trip to florida in temperatures of 38 degrees . Lotion Applied morning out all day for park trips and dips in pool did not burn....!! amazing product and no prickly heat wow wee !!
Riemann p20
Could`nt believe the price as we looked all over the internet , quick and free delivery to my local store . Good old Tesco Direct once again.
Peace of mind
A product that really does what it says - one application before getting dressed (make sure you leave it to dry for 5 minutes as your clothing will stain otherwise). Great price too.