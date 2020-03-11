By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Oral-B Complete 5 Way Clean Toothbrush Medium 40
  • Oral-B Complete 5 Way Clean manual toothbrush is designed to deliver a superior whole mouth clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush. PowerTip bristles hit hard to reach areas, the interdental row allows cleaning in-between teeth, and gum massagers are gentle on your gums during brushing to provide you with the ultimate clean feeling. The centre cup polishes away surface stains to whiten your teeth. Plus, remove germs from your tongue with the tongue and cheek cleaner.
  • Provides a superior whole mouth clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush with 5 cleaning zones
  • An interdental row cleans in between teeth
  • The centre diamond cup polishes away surface stains
  • Includes gum massagers and tongue and cheek cleaner
  • Power Tip Bristles help reach deep and clean hard-to-reach areas
  • Gentle on enamel
  • Toothbrush with medium bristles
  • Oral-B, #1 toothbrush brand used by dentists worldwide

  • Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months, or when bristles are faded and worn, for a better clean

  Not for children under 3 years of age. Adult supervision required.

Not for children under 3 years of age. Adult supervision required.

Great toothbrush

Good quality, lovely feel to this toothbrush.

The best and more!

Simply the best toothbrush ever! Please don't stop making these ever! A proper tooth scrubbing and a thorough brushing can be achieved with this toothbrush like no other ever! It brushes better than any electric toothbrush. Gets in all the places and scrubs like a brush should.

What a toothbrush!

I am so impressed with my 5 way clean toothbrush. The handle is a perfect fit, enabling easy reach of all corners of my mouth and the different types of bristles on the head give me an amazing clean.

I will remain loyal!

I have always just bought whichever toothbrush is on offer. For the first time I am staying loyal to this brand and toothbrush. It makes my teeth feels so clean and shiny, I love it!

Oral B Complete 5 Way Head Toothbrush

Oral B Complete 5 Way Head Toothbrush improving my Tooth very helpful excellent thanks

