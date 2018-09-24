By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malta Guinness Imported Nigeria Drink 4 X 330Ml

Malta Guinness Imported Nigeria Drink 4 X 330Ml
£ 4.40
£0.33/100ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Non alcoholic premium malt drink
  • Alcohol free
  • Goodness, energy, vitality
  • Premium malt goodness inside & out
  • Pack size: 1.32l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Maize, Sorghum, Barley Malt Extract (10%), Sorghum Malt (2%), Colour: E150D, Hops, Stabilizer: E405

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve extra chilled

Recycling info

Inner. Glass

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Guinness Nigeria Plc,
  • 24 OBA Akran Avenue,
  • Ikeja.
  • Imported by:
  • Kato Enterprises Ltd.,

  • Kato Enterprises Ltd.,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 3LN.
  • Consumer Careline: 020 8688 0287
  • www.katoenterprises.co.uk
  • E-mail: sales@katoenterprises.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 330ml Bottles

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy:272kJ (64kcal)
Protein:0.3g
Carbohydrate:16g
Of which Sugars:13g
Fat:<0.001g
Sodium:<0.002g
Vitamin B2: 0.32mg
Biotin:<2mg

