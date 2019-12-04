Imodium Plus Comfort 6'S

Product Description
- IMODIUM® Instants are fast dissolving tablets for on-the-go diarrhoea relief. They are designed to effectively relieve your diarrhoea symptoms within an hour. These tablets are used to provide relief from sudden symptoms of diarrhoea by slwoing down your digestion and returning your body to its natural rhythm.
- - IMODIUM® instants can provides fast and effective relief from diarrhoea in under an hour, this helps to restore the absorption of fluids into your body.
- - Tablet dissolves instantly on your tongue for on-the-go relief that is convenient and discreet, without the need to take it with water
- - Imodium works by slowing down your digestion and returning it to its normal rhythm.
- - Its often better to treat diarrhoea when it first strikes. By treating diarrhoea you can feel better and get on with your day. A consumer survey found 84% of us feel weak and tired when suffering from diarrhoea*. Why leave it untreated when you can relieve diarrhoea, and help reduce the loss of fluids and salts.
- - Contains Loperamide
Information
Ingredients
Each Tablet contains 2 mg Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simeticone equivalent to 125 mg Dimeticone
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Swallow the correct number of tablets whole with a drink of water.
- Adults over 18 years of age: Take 2 tablets initially, followed if required, by 1 tablet after every further loose bowel movement.
- Young adults aged 12 to 18 years: Take 1 tablet initially, followed if required, by 1 tablet after every further loose bowel movement.
- No more than 4 tablets should be taken per day, for a maximum of 2 days.
- If your diarrhoea lasts for more than 48 hours, contact your doctor.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
Warnings
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
- Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- Not recommended for children under 12 years.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
6 x Tablets
Safety information
Keep out of sight and reach of children. Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. Not recommended for children under 12 years.
