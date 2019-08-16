By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Huggies Little Swimmers Size 5-6 12-18Kg 11 Pants

Huggies Little Swimmers Size 5-6 12-18Kg 11 Pants
£ 5.25
£0.48/each

Product Description

  • Disposable swim pants
  • Easy open & close sides
  • Special absorbent material that won't swell up like a nappy
  • Visit www.littleswimmers.co.uk for more information
  • Huggies® Little Swimmers®, are the only disposable swim pants with easy open and close sides for quick and easy removal.
  • They have special absorbent material that won't swell up like a nappy
  • Huggies® Little Swimmers® swim pants help protect from little accidents for non stop water fun
  • The fun, colourful Disney designs mean you can use them just like a swimsuit
  • Easy open and close sides make change time a breeze
  • Leak guards to stop leaks and protect from little accidents
  • Nappy Size (Weight) - 12kg-18kg, 26lb-40lb
  • Easy open & close sides

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.

Net Contents

11 x Pants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Not happy

1 stars

I took my daughter swimming last week and we was only in the swimming pool for 30 minutes and her wee and poo started to leak out the sides of the nappy all over the side of the swimming pool and all in the shower cubicles, least the day that I will never be buying these nappy’s again.

Little Swimmers

5 stars

Best swim nappy by far that my toddler has tried. Great fit, attractive design, and good quality material.

Just what we need

4 stars

We use these every week for swimming (as well as an over nappy) the previous size were getting a bit small. My only problem with this size is that it doesn't have 'back' printed on them like the smaller version - but I don't think it doesn't matter.

swim nappies

4 stars

Huggies little swimmers do what is says on the tin. Don't expand in the water and keep those accidents(no 2s) in.

Invaluable

5 stars

Bought them to take grandson swimming. Fit well and wore a swim nappy over the top. Didn't leak. Invaluable.

