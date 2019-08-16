Huggies Little Swimmers Size 5-6 12-18Kg 11 Pants

Not happy
I took my daughter swimming last week and we was only in the swimming pool for 30 minutes and her wee and poo started to leak out the sides of the nappy all over the side of the swimming pool and all in the shower cubicles, least the day that I will never be buying these nappy’s again.
Little Swimmers
Best swim nappy by far that my toddler has tried. Great fit, attractive design, and good quality material.
Just what we need
We use these every week for swimming (as well as an over nappy) the previous size were getting a bit small. My only problem with this size is that it doesn't have 'back' printed on them like the smaller version - but I don't think it doesn't matter.
swim nappies
Huggies little swimmers do what is says on the tin. Don't expand in the water and keep those accidents(no 2s) in.
Invaluable
Bought them to take grandson swimming. Fit well and wore a swim nappy over the top. Didn't leak. Invaluable.