Huggies Little Swimmers Size 2-3 3-8Kg 12 Pants

Perfect
Do the job well. No water absorption and no leaks.
Great product
Great product and delighted that I got them on a deal at Tesco.
Great item
Bought these for our daughters first holiday - worked perfectly!
just what we needed
I bought these a couple of weeks ago and have used them for swimming lessons. They have worked well and my daughter seems comfortable in them.
Great product
Bought these to take my daughter swimming and there great. Good fit nice bright design. Very happy, do there job perfectly.
Does the job
We have used these a few times and they do the job.
Good
Good and easy to use. It does what it says. Cute pattern too.
Do the job!
These do what they are meant to and are easy to use.