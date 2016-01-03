By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Huggies Little Swimmers Size 2-3 3-8Kg 12 Pants

Huggies Little Swimmers Size 2-3 3-8Kg 12 Pants
£ 5.25
£0.44/each

Product Description

  • Little Swimmers Swim Nappies
  • Disposable swim pants
  • Easy open & close sides
  • Special absorbent material that won't swell up like a nappy
  • Visit www.littleswimmers.co.uk for more information
  • Huggies® Little Swimmers® size 2-3 have been specifically designed for babies under 6 months in a nappy format with adjustable tabs to offer a secure fit and make it easier to change.
  • They have special absorbent material that won't swell up like a nappy.
  • Huggies® Little Swimmers® swim pants help protect from little accidents for non stop water fun
  • The fun, colourful Disney designs mean you can use them just like a swimsuit
  • Easy open and close sides make change time a breeze
  • Leak guards to stop leaks and protect from little accidents
  • Nappy Size (Weight) - 3kg-8kg, 7lb-18lb
  • Easy lie down change

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Freephone: 0800 587 5298 (GB) 1800946659 (IE)

Net Contents

12 x Pants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Perfect

5 stars

Do the job well. No water absorption and no leaks.

Great product

5 stars

Great product and delighted that I got them on a deal at Tesco.

Great item

4 stars

Bought these for our daughters first holiday - worked perfectly!

just what we needed

4 stars

I bought these a couple of weeks ago and have used them for swimming lessons. They have worked well and my daughter seems comfortable in them.

Great product

5 stars

Bought these to take my daughter swimming and there great. Good fit nice bright design. Very happy, do there job perfectly.

Does the job

5 stars

We have used these a few times and they do the job.

Good

4 stars

Good and easy to use. It does what it says. Cute pattern too.

Do the job!

5 stars

These do what they are meant to and are easy to use.

