Drynites Boy Pyjama Pant Age 3-5 Years 10 Pants

great item!
I bought these for my son as I was potty training and wanted something that was highly absorbent but easy to pull down to put him on the toilet during the night. They also have dinosaur designs on them which my son loved. He now goes all night without wetting himself and I believe these helped as they let him feel he was doing it but kept his bed dry.
Great value
I got a great deal on these 'big boy pants' which are essential for our little one! They really help him when starting on the road to dry nights!