Drynites Boy Pyjama Pant Age 3-5 Years 10 Pants

4.5(2)Write a review
Drynites Boy Pyjama Pant Age 3-5 Years 10 Pants
£ 5.25
£0.53/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Pyjama Pants Boy
  • Help children to manage the bedwetting phase
  • Offers overnight protection with absorbent pad
  • Can be put on & taken off like real underwear
  • Visit www.drynites.co.uk for more information
  • DryNites pyjama pants
  • Night time pants specifically designed to be worn under pyjamas discreetly
  • 10 pyjama pants per pack
  • DryNites® Pyjama Pants are specifically designed to look and feel just like real underwear to help manage the bedwetting phase. Whether at home or nights away, DryNites Pyjama Pants take the stress out of accidents to allow kids to just be kids.
  • DryNites Pyjama Pants feature age appropriate graphics and feature gender specific absorbency where it's needed. They have stretchy sides, a softer feel for a comfortable fit, and are made with discreet material to limit noise underneath pyjamas.

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Freephone: 0800 587 5298 (GB) 1800946659 (IE)

Lower age limit

3 Years

Upper age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

10 x Pants

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

great item!

4 stars

I bought these for my son as I was potty training and wanted something that was highly absorbent but easy to pull down to put him on the toilet during the night. They also have dinosaur designs on them which my son loved. He now goes all night without wetting himself and I believe these helped as they let him feel he was doing it but kept his bed dry.

Great value

5 stars

I got a great deal on these 'big boy pants' which are essential for our little one! They really help him when starting on the road to dry nights!

