Ella's Kitchen Fish Pie With Parsley 130G

Product Description
- Fabulously Filling Fish Pie with Parsley
- Hello, I'm an organic fish, potatoes + veg meal in a creamy sauce. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
- Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew.
- 100% I'm organic
- Textured not lumpy
- No big lumps and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic food for babies
- No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
- No added salt
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole <strong>Milk</strong> 35%, Organic Carrots 19%, Organic Potatoes 19%, Organic Salmon (<strong>Fish</strong>) 10%, Organic Green Beans 7%, Organic Leeks 4%, Organic Onions 2%, Organic Breadcrumbs (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Yeast*) 2%, Organic Unsalted Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>) 1%, Organic Parsley 0.2%, Organic Peppercorns <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no organic certification
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us. Whilst every care has been taken to remove fish bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|298kJ/71kcal
|387kJ/92kca
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.3g
|-of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|9.5g
|-of which sugars
|2.2g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.1g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.09g
Safety information
