Sharwoods Mini Naan Peshwari 260G
- Energy753kJ 179kcal9%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars6.0g7%
- Salt0.47g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g
Product Description
- 4 Peshwari Mini Naans
- Light and soft naans - flame-baked with sultanas and coconut
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready in 4 minutes
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sultanas (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (3%), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Yeast, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Cinnamon, Yoghurt Powder (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Use on day of opening. Do not purchase if open or torn. Suitable for home freezing - freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. For best before: see front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place naans under a pre-heated medium grill for 1 minute each side.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat your oven to approximately 180°C/350°F/ Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 3-4 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for dipping into Sharwood's Chutneys and Curries
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814)
- Or write to us at Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
4 x Naans
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per Naan (65g)
|% Reference Intake
|Energy (kJ)
|1159kJ
|753kJ
|9%
|Energy (kcal)
|275kcal
|179kcal
|9%
|Fat
|4.8g
|3.1g
|4%
|of which Saturates
|1.9g
|1.2g
|6%
|Carbohydrates
|47.1g
|30.6g
|of which Sugars
|9.3g
|6.0g
|7%
|Fibre
|6.7g
|4.4g
|Protein
|7.5g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.72g
|0.47g
|8%
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
