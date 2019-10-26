Ma Ling Luncheon Meat 340G

Complex, bold flavours. A tinned meat treat.
This is one of the finest luncheon meats I have ever had and I am quite a connoisseur of tinned meat. Whilst the gold standard for luncheon meats will always be SPAM, this is actually equal to SPAM but in a different way. The texture is a lot smoother, and it is not as salty. It has a more "hotdog" texture than SPAM and a darker, earthier flavour.Although it is has a slightly less "porky" taste than most luncheon meat, it is in fact a rather intimidating and bold devilish meat. If you are new to tinned meats I would recommend you start with something less aggressive, such as Tesco own brand luncheon meat, or Plumrose brand. This luncheon meat is the equivalent of a very well-aged, bold vintage red wine and requires a well-experienced tongue to appreciate it.