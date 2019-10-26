By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ma Ling Luncheon Meat 340G

5(1)Write a review
Ma Ling Luncheon Meat 340G
£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

Product Description

  • Premium Luncheon Meat
  • Made with ham & pork
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat (72%), Water, Ham Meat (10%), Salt, Mustard Flour, Potato Starch, Sugar, Stabilisers: E451, E450, Thickener: E407a, Spices, Antioxidant: E316, Preservative: E250

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Unopened - keep dry and cool place, keep refrigerated after opening, use within 2 days.Best before: See can end.

Produce of

Product of Holland

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Cofco (UK) Ltd,
  • 9 St. Clare Street,
  • London,
  • EC3N 1LQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Cofco (UK) Ltd,
  • 9 St. Clare Street,
  • London,
  • EC3N 1LQ,
  • UK.
  • Email: sales@cofco.eu

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1140 kJ / 275 kcal
Fat24.0 g
of which Saturates9.0g
Carbohydrates2.0g
of which Sugars1.0g
Protein12.5g
Salt1.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Complex, bold flavours. A tinned meat treat.

5 stars

This is one of the finest luncheon meats I have ever had and I am quite a connoisseur of tinned meat. Whilst the gold standard for luncheon meats will always be SPAM, this is actually equal to SPAM but in a different way. The texture is a lot smoother, and it is not as salty. It has a more "hotdog" texture than SPAM and a darker, earthier flavour.Although it is has a slightly less "porky" taste than most luncheon meat, it is in fact a rather intimidating and bold devilish meat. If you are new to tinned meats I would recommend you start with something less aggressive, such as Tesco own brand luncheon meat, or Plumrose brand. This luncheon meat is the equivalent of a very well-aged, bold vintage red wine and requires a well-experienced tongue to appreciate it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chinese Leaf Each

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Tesco 15 Eggs

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.18
£0.08/each

Aldi Price Match

Nissin Demae Ramen Beef Noodles 100G

£ 0.55
£5.50/kg

Tesco 16 Seafood Sticks 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here