Colgate Max White Mouthwash 500Ml

5(12)Write a review
£ 1.90
£0.38/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Provides daily stain defence
  • Helps prevent stains
  • Great refreshing taste
  • Show off instantly whiter teeth* with clinically tested Colgate® Max White™ mouthwash. The proven alcohol free formula contains unique optic brighteners that reflect light, leaving teeth looking whiter straight away. Rinse twice a day for daily stain defence, fresh breath and cavity protection for your best smile.
  • This formula does not contain ethanol.
  • Whiter teeth after the first rinse
  • Clinically tested by dentists
  • Protects against cavities
  • Enamel friendly
  • Freshens breath
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Polysorbate 20, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Zinc Citrate, PVM/MA Copolymer, Aroma, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, CI 42051, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.05% (225ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Use 20ml twice a day. Rinse mouth thoroughly for 30 seconds. Do not swallow. Product might cause stains on certain materials. To prevent this, rinse thoroughly with water.
  • *Temporary optical effect of instant whitening.

Warnings

  Do not swallow. Not recommended for children under 6. Keep away from reach of children.
  • The product might cause staining on certain materials. To prevent this, rinse excess away thoroughly with water.

Name and address

  Colgate-Palmolive,
  Guildford,
  GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Lower age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not swallow. Not recommended for children under 6. Keep away from reach of children. The product might cause staining on certain materials. To prevent this, rinse excess away thoroughly with water.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

excellent product

5 stars

.would recommend this product to all who like their teeth to feel fresh and clean. Have purchased this product since receiving sample.

Whiter, fresher smile

5 stars

I'm a 28 year old who has recently had braces removed. I was excited to start using whitening products on my teeth to keep my new smile looking the best it can. The Max white one mouthwash leaves my mouth feeling super clean and I'm happy to say it's keeping food and drink stains away too, my teeth are looking at their best!

This product leaves your breath fresh

4 stars

Lovely taste, fresh yet not harsh. Noticed some difference in colour of my teeth.

Max White One

5 stars

On my second bottle of this product at the moment after 5 days saw a big difference to the colour of my teeth and was taken aback to be honest for a few quid whiter teeth and no sensitivity issues. On the second bottle and using as described results have slowed slightly but still very good over all , tastes fab , no sitting around for 30 mins with gum shields in and i drink 5 coffees per day and at east 1 large glass of red wine in the evening brush twice a day and use mouth wash once in the morning and before bed. would highly recommend. Peter

Love all the Colgate range

5 stars

I recently had a plate fitted by my dentist (for a whiter smile) My daughter is getting married next August and being the Mother of the Bride I wanted to have 'a lovely smile' After my dental treatment, I have used Colgate products from the toothpaste to the Mouthwash and just love them :)

The One and Only

5 stars

Colgate MaxWhite One Mouthwash must be one of the more refreshing mouthwashes out there,the flavour lasts longer than you would expect and has a great taste.

Amazingly Tingly Mouthwash

5 stars

This mouthwash really took my breath away with it's sensational, alcohol free mint taste which blitzed all of the inside of my mouth totally clean and left my teeth looking dazzling. My whole mouth was left feeling really healthy and refreshed knowing that all of the "nasties" were now out of my mouth and that my smile could sparkle again

This mouthwash is more than Alright, it's All-white!

5 stars

Colgate Max White One really is the "right-white" one!, This mouthwash not only helps cleans your mouth and really freshens your breath but also after using it for just three months in conjunction with Colgate Max White toothpaste my teeth are noticeably whiter and brighter than before, that alone makes this product a winner especially when compared to more expensive equivalent products out there.

Results were very good

4 stars

Tried this product for the first time and was impressed with results and will try this again in the future.

FIRST CLASS COLGATE

5 stars

A SUPERB PRODUCT. COLGATE IS A FIRST CLASS BRAND.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

