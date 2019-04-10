By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mama Rice Noodles Beef Flavour 65G

1(1)Write a review
Mama Rice Noodles Beef Flavour 65G
£ 1.35
£2.08/100g

Product Description

  • Instant Rice Noodles with Artificial Beef Flavour Vietnamese Style (Pho Bo Bowl)
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 65g

Information

Ingredients

Rice 72.2%, Salt, Modified Tapioca Starch, Soybean Oil, Artificial Beef Flavour 3% (Salt, Sugar, Soybeans, Wheat, Coconut Oil, Celery, Artificial Flavouring), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers: E621, E635, Onion, Palm Oil, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Wheat Protein (Wheat, Colour: E150a, Soybean Oil), Dried Leek, Dried Carrot, Eryngo Powder, Fish Sauce (Sea Fish, Salt, Sugar), Coriander Long Leaf Flavour, Basil Leaf Flavour, Chilli Powder, Colour: E150a, Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Fish, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep in a cool and dry place.Best before: see on lid

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. Open lid party then add the seasoning and garnish.
  • 2. Pour boiling water until the line indicated inside the bowl
  • 3. Cover for 4 minutes or until soft enough
  • 4. Stir thoroughly and now the delicious noodles are ready to serve.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution: Once filled in boiling water, bowl will be extremely hot. Handle with care to avoid spills.

Name and address

  • President Rice Products Public Company Limited,
  • 304 Srinakarin Rd.,
  • Huamark,
  • Bangkapi,
  • Bangkok 10240,
  • Thailand.

Importer address

  • JK Foods (UK),
  • Bull Close Road,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG7 2UT,
  • England.

Return to

  • JK Foods (UK),
  • Bull Close Road,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG7 2UT,
  • England.

Net Contents

65g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as prepared) Per 100g(as prepared) Per Bowl*
Energy 203kJ/50kcal995kJ/235kcal
Fat 0.7 g3.6 g
of which Saturates 0.2 g1.2 g
Carbohydrate 9.3 g45.0 g
of which Sugars 0.7 g3.2 g
Protein 1.1 g5.1 g
Salt 1.0 g4.9 g
* Bowl makes upto 485 g after preparation with water--

Safety information

Caution: Once filled in boiling water, bowl will be extremely hot. Handle with care to avoid spills.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting

