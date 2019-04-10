Mama Rice Noodles Beef Flavour 65G

Disgusting
Disgusting
Rice 72.2%, Salt, Modified Tapioca Starch, Soybean Oil, Artificial Beef Flavour 3% (Salt, Sugar, Soybeans, Wheat, Coconut Oil, Celery, Artificial Flavouring), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers: E621, E635, Onion, Palm Oil, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Wheat Protein (Wheat, Colour: E150a, Soybean Oil), Dried Leek, Dried Carrot, Eryngo Powder, Fish Sauce (Sea Fish, Salt, Sugar), Coriander Long Leaf Flavour, Basil Leaf Flavour, Chilli Powder, Colour: E150a, Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder
Keep in a cool and dry place.Best before: see on lid
Product of Thailand
65g
|Typical Values
|(as prepared) Per 100g
|(as prepared) Per Bowl*
|Energy
|203kJ/50kcal
|995kJ/235kcal
|Fat
|0.7 g
|3.6 g
|of which Saturates
|0.2 g
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3 g
|45.0 g
|of which Sugars
|0.7 g
|3.2 g
|Protein
|1.1 g
|5.1 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|4.9 g
|* Bowl makes upto 485 g after preparation with water
|-
|-
Caution: Once filled in boiling water, bowl will be extremely hot. Handle with care to avoid spills.
