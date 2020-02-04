By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nissin Demae Ramen Beef Noodles 100G

Nissin Demae Ramen Beef Noodles 100G
£ 0.55
£5.50/kg

Product Description

  • Soup with Instant Noodles Asian Style, Beef Flavour.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 90, 9% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Powder 7, 3% [Salt, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Sugar, Dextrose, Spices (Celery), Flavourings (Flavour Enhancers: E627, E631; Wheat, Soy), Beef Extract (3% in Seasoning Powder), Colour E150c, Leek, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Beef Fat, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Milk Protein], Seasoning Oil 1, 8% (Beef Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Crustacean, Fish, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • 1. Put noodles in 500ml boiling water and cook for 3 minutes.
  • 2. Remove from heat, add enclosed soup powder and oil. Serve immediately.

Distributor address

  • Nissin Foods GmbH,
  • Berner Str. 119,
  • D-60437 Frankfurt am Main.

Return to

  • www.nissin-foods.de

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml prepared product
Energy 365 kJ / 87 kcal
Fat 3,7 g
of which saturates 1,9 g
Carbohydrate 10,8 g
of which sugars 0,5 g
Protein 2,1 g
Salt 0,9 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best noodles ever

5 stars

Definitely the best noodles I have had out of a packet! Will be stocking up!

Beat noodles ever

5 stars

Honestly the best instant noodles I have ever eaten! Amazing price, I always have packets of these in my cupboard

