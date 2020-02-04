Nissin Demae Ramen Beef Noodles 100G

Best noodles ever
Definitely the best noodles I have had out of a packet! Will be stocking up!
Beat noodles ever
Honestly the best instant noodles I have ever eaten! Amazing price, I always have packets of these in my cupboard
Noodles 90, 9% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Powder 7, 3% [Salt, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Sugar, Dextrose, Spices (Celery), Flavourings (Flavour Enhancers: E627, E631; Wheat, Soy), Beef Extract (3% in Seasoning Powder), Colour E150c, Leek, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Beef Fat, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Milk Protein], Seasoning Oil 1, 8% (Beef Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring)
Produced in Hungary
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared product
|Energy
|365 kJ / 87 kcal
|Fat
|3,7 g
|of which saturates
|1,9 g
|Carbohydrate
|10,8 g
|of which sugars
|0,5 g
|Protein
|2,1 g
|Salt
|0,9 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020