Yangtse River Longkou Vermicelli 8X50g

Yangtse River Longkou Vermicelli 8X50g
£ 2.20
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • Longkou Vermicelli
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Peas (55%), Mung Bean (30%), Water

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Product of China

Importer address

  • JK Foods (UK).,
  • Bull Close Road,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG7 2UT,
  • England.

Return to

Net Contents

8 x 50g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1340KJ/319Kcal
Fat0.3g
of which Saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate70.4g
of which Sugars0.1g
Protein0.7g
Salt0.05g

