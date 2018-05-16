Nissin Demae Ramen Tonkotsu Noodles 100G

Product Description
- Noodle Soup by Original Japanese Recipe. Tonkotsu Flavour.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles 84, 5% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Powder 8, 8% [Salt, Milk Powder, Sesame Seeds, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Garlic, Pork Extract (2, 4% in Seasoning Powder), Leek, Spices, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Pork Meat Powder (1, 2% in seasoning Powder), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Anti-Caking Agent E551], Seasoning Oil 6, 7% [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Sesame Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings]
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Celery, Crustacean, Fish, Molluscs and Mustard
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- 1. Put noodles in 500ml boiling water and cook for 3 minutes. 2. Remove from heat add enclose soup powder and oil. Serve immediately.
Distributor address
- Nissin Foods GmbH,
- Berner Str. 119,
- D-60437 Frankfurt am Main.
Return to
- www.nissin-foods.de
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|365 kJ / 87 kcal
|Fat
|4,0 g
|of which saturates
|1,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|10,1 g
|of which sugars
|0,6 g
|Protein
|2,1 g
|Salt
|1,0 g
