By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nissin Demae Ramen Sesame Noodles 100G

4.5(5)Write a review
Nissin Demae Ramen Sesame Noodles 100G
£ 0.55
£5.50/kg

Product Description

  • Soup with Instant Noodles Asian Style, Sesame Flavour.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 91, 6% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Powder 7, 2% [Salt, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Sugar, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Spices, Colour E150c, Flavouring (Wheat, Soy), Leek, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Sesame Seasoning Oil 1, 2% (Sesame Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Spice, Colour: Paprika Extract, Garlic Oil)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Celery, Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs and Mustard

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • 1. Put noodles in 500ml boiling water and cook for 3 minutes.
  • 2. Remove from heat, add enclosed soup powder and oil. Serve immediately.

Distributor address

  • Nissin Foods GmbH,
  • Berner Str. 119,
  • D-60437 Frankfurt am Main.

Return to

  • www.nissin-foods.de

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml prepared product
Energy 360 kJ / 86 kcal
Fat 3,6 g
of which saturates 1,8 g
Carbohydrate 10,7 g
of which sugars 0,5 g
Protein 2,1 g
Salt 1,0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

The best instant noodles

5 stars

Best flavour. Been fed this since I was a toddler by my grandmother who was japanese. They really are so tasty and the noodles feel real as opposed to most of these flattened, chewy ones you get in most packs. Never remove these from stock.

The best

5 stars

Best tasting noodles, in their own, Japanese style broth!

Nissin Demae Ramen is tastes delicious and much be

5 stars

Nissin Demae Ramen is tastes delicious and much better alternative than other products.

Tasty

5 stars

These noodles are really tasty and good quality and value. The sachet of seasoning oil takes them up a notch and it's calories per 100g prepared ie cooked with water added not dried lol

Beware the calories!

2 stars

The calorie count on this is seriously flawed. It's not 86 calories per packet - more like 350!

Usually bought next

Nissin Demae Ramen Chicken Noodles 100G

£ 0.55
£5.50/kg

Nissin Demae Ramen Beef Noodles 100G

£ 0.55
£5.50/kg

Nissin Demae Ramen Spicy Noodles 100G

£ 0.55
£5.50/kg

Nong-Shim Instant Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup 120G

£ 0.95
£0.79/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here