Nissin Demae Ramen Sesame Noodles 100G

The best instant noodles
Best flavour. Been fed this since I was a toddler by my grandmother who was japanese. They really are so tasty and the noodles feel real as opposed to most of these flattened, chewy ones you get in most packs. Never remove these from stock.
The best
Best tasting noodles, in their own, Japanese style broth!
Nissin Demae Ramen is tastes delicious and much be
Nissin Demae Ramen is tastes delicious and much better alternative than other products.
Tasty
These noodles are really tasty and good quality and value. The sachet of seasoning oil takes them up a notch and it's calories per 100g prepared ie cooked with water added not dried lol
Beware the calories!
The calorie count on this is seriously flawed. It's not 86 calories per packet - more like 350!