Jerome Russell B Blonde Max Cream Peroxide 40 Volume

Product Description
- Maximum Cream Peroxide 40 Vol
- The UK's Number One Blonding Brand*
- *Source: Symphony IRI, Highlighting / Lightening & Bleaching Category, Value Sales data ending Aug 2014.
- Use with Bblonde ™ High Lift Powder Bleach
- The UK's number one blonding brand
- For light to dark brown hair
- 40 vol 12% peroxide
- Lifts up to 8-9 shades
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stannate, Phosphoric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Fucus Vesiculosus (Seaweed) Extract
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use
Warnings
- WARNING
- Keep out of reach of children and pets. Always do a skin and strand test. Contains Hydrogen Peroxide. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. If the product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. Always use suitable gloves. Can cause allergic reaction. Single use product.
Name and address
- Jerome Russell Ltd,
- Newbury House,
- Aintree Avenue,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
Return to
- Jerome Russell Customer Help Line (UK only) +44 (0) 1225 759645
- Email us at contactus@jeromerussell.co.uk
- Write to us at:
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
