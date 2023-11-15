Garnier Nutrisse Bleach Maximum Lightener D+++ Permanent Hair Dye

At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye and with Nutrisse Ultra Bleach, nourished hair means better blonde - all from the comfort of your own home. Discover our lightening technology for up to 8 levels of lift* to reveal luminous & long lasting blonde colour. This box includes an anti-yellow purple conditioner, enriched with 5 nourishing oils, to neutralise unwanted brassiness, lock in colour and protect against dryness. * instrumental tests Box includes: 1 bottle developer cream, 1 sachet of bleaching powder, 1 tube of nourishing bleach crème, 1 tube of the 4 oils anti-yellow nourishing conditioner, 1 pair of gloves and 1 instruction leaflet

Luminous long lasting maximum blonde Creamy formula that lifts up to 8 levels Locks in colour & protects against dryness Ultra-neutralising anti-brass formula Ultra silky, shiny hair No Ammonia & Vegan formula

Ingredients

1190207 - Developer Crème: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (F.I.L. C199529/1), 1190419 - Bleaching Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Carbomer, Persea Gratissima Oil/Avocado Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Extract/Rosemary Extract, EDTA, Vitisvinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C230922/1), 1113401 - Bleaching Powder: Potassium Persulfate, Sodium Metasilicate, Sodium Persulfate, Ci 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Kaolin, EDTA (F.I.L. C54017/3), 1166560 - Anti-Yellow Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C173638/1)

Preparation and Usage