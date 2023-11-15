Garnier Nutrisse Bleach Maximum Lightener D+++ Permanent Hair Dye
At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye and with Nutrisse Ultra Bleach, nourished hair means better blonde - all from the comfort of your own home. Discover our lightening technology for up to 8 levels of lift* to reveal luminous & long lasting blonde colour. This box includes an anti-yellow purple conditioner, enriched with 5 nourishing oils, to neutralise unwanted brassiness, lock in colour and protect against dryness.* instrumental testsBox includes: 1 bottle developer cream, 1 sachet of bleaching powder, 1 tube of nourishing bleach crème, 1 tube of the 4 oils anti-yellow nourishing conditioner, 1 pair of gloves and 1 instruction leaflet
Luminous long lasting maximum blondeCreamy formula that lifts up to 8 levelsLocks in colour & protects against drynessUltra-neutralising anti-brass formulaUltra silky, shiny hairNo Ammonia & Vegan formula
Ingredients
1190207 - Developer Crème: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (F.I.L. C199529/1), 1190419 - Bleaching Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Carbomer, Persea Gratissima Oil/Avocado Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Extract/Rosemary Extract, EDTA, Vitisvinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C230922/1), 1113401 - Bleaching Powder: Potassium Persulfate, Sodium Metasilicate, Sodium Persulfate, Ci 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Kaolin, EDTA (F.I.L. C54017/3), 1166560 - Anti-Yellow Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C173638/1)
Preparation and Usage
Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of colouring your hair and please always refer to the product for full safety instructions. Not recommended for 100% grey hair.1. Start by putting on gloves and instantly mix the bleach cream and bleach powder in the developer cream bottle. Shake well to mix.2. Apply the mix in sections, starting with your lengths and ends avoiding the roots3. Leave to develop for 15-20 mins, as stated on the instructions, depending on the result you wish to achieve.4. Apply the rest of the mixture onto the roots and leave to develop for another 15- 20 mins. Do not exceed 45 mins development time.5. Rinse until the water runs clear and apply the nourishing anti-yellow conditioner and rinse again.Top tips:- Use an old towel as permanent hair dye may stain it- Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining- If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes