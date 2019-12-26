By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Cherry Washing Up Liquid 450 Ml

4.5(3)
Tesco Red Cherry Washing Up Liquid 450 Ml
£ 0.41
£0.91/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Washing up Liquid Cherry 450ml
  • Tough on grease / Leaves a sparkling finish
  • Tesco Washing up Liquid Cherry
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Anionic Surfactants. <5% Amphoteric Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone.

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute sparingly in water. To save energy wash non-greasy items in cold water. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Warning Not suitable for use on clothing or fabrics.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove,
  • contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450ml e

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Much better than expected.

5 stars

I love this stuff. It smells good, it's better on my hands than Fairy, creates a good amount of bubbles and makes the water feel 'soapy'. Not so good at tackling oil/grease (roasting pans, frying pans etc) but I keep a bottle of Fairy on hand for the stubborn jobs. Excellent value for money.

Worth buying

5 stars

does the job just as the more popular brand also has a lovely smell

The Cherry washing up liquid seems to be better th

3 stars

The Cherry washing up liquid seems to be better than the others. I don't know why. It's got a different colour and smell

