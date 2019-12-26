Tesco Red Cherry Washing Up Liquid 450 Ml

Much better than expected.
I love this stuff. It smells good, it's better on my hands than Fairy, creates a good amount of bubbles and makes the water feel 'soapy'. Not so good at tackling oil/grease (roasting pans, frying pans etc) but I keep a bottle of Fairy on hand for the stubborn jobs. Excellent value for money.
Worth buying
does the job just as the more popular brand also has a lovely smell
The Cherry washing up liquid seems to be better than the others. I don't know why. It's got a different colour and smell