By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Ultimate Protect Deodorant 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nivea Ultimate Protect Deodorant 250Ml
£ 1.86
£0.74/100ml

Offer

  • For extra protection in any situation
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • 0% ethyl alcohol
  • 48h effective anti-perspirant protection and gentle NIVEA® care
  • Extra protection in any situation – with a Zinc complex to fight perspiration
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclomethicone, Isopropyl Palmitate, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Zinc Citrate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
  • Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.

Warnings

  • Directions: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.
  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Recycling info

Aerosol. Aluminium Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Directions: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nivea Double Effect Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

£ 1.86
£0.74/100ml

Offer

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Original Source Melon & Apple Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.90
£0.76/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here