Gillette Venus Comfortglide Olay Blades 3 Pack

Excellent!
Brilliant and very very smooth shave. I received an email ages ago telling me I had won a winter bundle and you would email me. As yet I still have not received email and it was supposed to be after 56 days! Would be grateful for any advice? Vena
Great!
great to use.glides easily over the skin leaving skin really soft afterwards.
Excellent!
Good for my skin, i always find it hard to find something that doesnt bring me out in a rash. Its soft striaght on my skin and in irritation afterwards. Great for travel and quick and easy to get and good shave.
Excellent!
Great to remove hair. Leaves skin feeling moist and soft. Worth every penny you can not go wrong
Excellent!
Nice product and does shave well but the moisture block is quite large and not always suited to small areas. Does leave skin feeling smooth and no shaving gel is required with this razor.
Excellent!
I love this razor, it's comfortable and easy to use. I have sensitive skin and this has been gentle on my skin. I'd recommend it even for those without sensitive skin, it's that good. I do wish razors weren't so expensive though.
Excellent!
Purchased these blades in place of my usual blades to try them out. I really loved how close the blades got and the smooth finish. The soapy bits left my skin feeling moisturised and clean. The blade didn't last as long as my usual blade (as the soapy bits wore down) but the finish was better and it was easier to shave with this one - somehow felt less of snagging with it. The cost was more than my usual blade but felt it was worth it. It has a soft and gentle fragrance and leaves skin nourished
Excellent!
I'm allergic to most razors and this one is great no dry skin or rash easy to use what I've always used since they came out
Excellent!
as good as a wax! Smooth finish, easy to use and good for money! Will be swapping!
Excellent!
This razor leaves your skin silky smooth and minus little cuts which you get from standard razor blades. No need to use shaving foam with this.