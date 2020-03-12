By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Venus Comfortglide Olay Blades 3 Pack

4.5(689)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Venus Comfortglide Olay Blades 3 Pack
£ 11.00
£3.67/each

Offer

  • The Venus Comfortglide with Olay women's razor blade refills will wrap your skin in comfort. Flexible moisture bars release light body butters, allowing the razor to glide seamlessly. The 5 blades give you a close shave, revealing smooth skin.
  • Wrap your skin in comfort with Comfortglide with Olay
  • Women's razor blade refills with 5 blades for a Venus close shave
  • Features flexible Olay moisture bars which release lush body butters for incredible comfort
  • Any Venus blade fits any Venus razor handle, except Simply Venus

Information

Ingredients

Lubrastrip: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; BHT; Glycol, Gel Bar: Sodium Stearate; Propylene Glycol; Glycerin; Aqua; Sodium Laureth Sulfate; Sorbitol; Petrolatum; Polybutene; Sodium Myristate; Lauric Acid; PEG-45M; PEG-90M; Parfum; Garcinia Indica Seed Butter; PEG-7M; Stearic Acid; Myristic Acid; Sodium Chloride; Polyquaternium-10; Silica; Pentasodium Pentetate; Tetrasodium Etidronate; BHT; Sodium Acetate; Isopropyl Alcohol; CI 14700; CI 19140

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

689 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Brilliant and very very smooth shave. I received an email ages ago telling me I had won a winter bundle and you would email me. As yet I still have not received email and it was supposed to be after 56 days! Would be grateful for any advice? Vena

Great!

4 stars

great to use.glides easily over the skin leaving skin really soft afterwards.

Excellent!

5 stars

Good for my skin, i always find it hard to find something that doesnt bring me out in a rash. Its soft striaght on my skin and in irritation afterwards. Great for travel and quick and easy to get and good shave.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great to remove hair. Leaves skin feeling moist and soft. Worth every penny you can not go wrong

Excellent!

5 stars

Nice product and does shave well but the moisture block is quite large and not always suited to small areas. Does leave skin feeling smooth and no shaving gel is required with this razor.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this razor, it's comfortable and easy to use. I have sensitive skin and this has been gentle on my skin. I'd recommend it even for those without sensitive skin, it's that good. I do wish razors weren't so expensive though.

Excellent!

5 stars

Purchased these blades in place of my usual blades to try them out. I really loved how close the blades got and the smooth finish. The soapy bits left my skin feeling moisturised and clean. The blade didn't last as long as my usual blade (as the soapy bits wore down) but the finish was better and it was easier to shave with this one - somehow felt less of snagging with it. The cost was more than my usual blade but felt it was worth it. It has a soft and gentle fragrance and leaves skin nourished

Excellent!

5 stars

I'm allergic to most razors and this one is great no dry skin or rash easy to use what I've always used since they came out

Excellent!

5 stars

as good as a wax! Smooth finish, easy to use and good for money! Will be swapping!

Excellent!

5 stars

This razor leaves your skin silky smooth and minus little cuts which you get from standard razor blades. No need to use shaving foam with this.

1-10 of 689 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

