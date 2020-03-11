By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Venus Comfort Glide With Olay Razor

4.5(688)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Venus Comfort Glide With Olay Razor
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

  • Wrap your skin in Comfort with Venus Comfortglide with Olay women's razor. With 5 curve-hugging blades and built-in Olay Moisture Bars that release lush body butters for incredible glide, comfort and shaving experience.
  • Water activated moisture bars, releasing a light lather that contains Olay skin conditioners
  • Razor with 5 blades for an unbelievably close shave
  • The pivoting, rounded head hugs curves and fits easily into hard-to-shave areas
  • Ergonomic handles shaped to allow the razor to be held in multiple positions
  • Soft-grip gel handle provides great control in wet and slippery conditions
  • Coconut Scent
  • Any Venus blade fits any Venus razor handle, except Simply Venus
  • No need for separate shave cream

Information

Ingredients

Lubrastrip: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; BHT; Glycol, Gel Bar: Sodium Stearate; Propylene Glycol; Glycerin; Aqua; Sodium Laureth Sulfate; Sorbitol; Petrolatum; Polybutene; Sodium Myristate; Lauric Acid; PEG-45M; PEG-90M; Parfum; Garcinia Indica Seed Butter; PEG-7M; Stearic Acid; Myristic Acid; Sodium Chloride; Polyquaternium-10; Silica; Pentasodium Pentetate; Tetrasodium Etidronate; BHT; Sodium Acetate; Isopropyl Alcohol; CI 14700; CI 19140

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

688 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Brilliant and very very smooth shave. I received an email ages ago telling me I had won a winter bundle and you would email me. As yet I still have not received email and it was supposed to be after 56 days! Would be grateful for any advice? Vena

Great!

4 stars

great to use.glides easily over the skin leaving skin really soft afterwards.

Excellent!

5 stars

Good for my skin, i always find it hard to find something that doesnt bring me out in a rash. Its soft striaght on my skin and in irritation afterwards. Great for travel and quick and easy to get and good shave.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great to remove hair. Leaves skin feeling moist and soft. Worth every penny you can not go wrong

Excellent!

5 stars

Nice product and does shave well but the moisture block is quite large and not always suited to small areas. Does leave skin feeling smooth and no shaving gel is required with this razor.

Exceedingly messy one use expensive rubbish

1 stars

Fiddly to put together. Lube pads are sticky. Shaves well enough, but very very messy and requires a full clean up after use. You'll only get one use out of it and throw it in the bin.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this razor, it's comfortable and easy to use. I have sensitive skin and this has been gentle on my skin. I'd recommend it even for those without sensitive skin, it's that good. I do wish razors weren't so expensive though.

Excellent!

5 stars

Purchased these blades in place of my usual blades to try them out. I really loved how close the blades got and the smooth finish. The soapy bits left my skin feeling moisturised and clean. The blade didn't last as long as my usual blade (as the soapy bits wore down) but the finish was better and it was easier to shave with this one - somehow felt less of snagging with it. The cost was more than my usual blade but felt it was worth it. It has a soft and gentle fragrance and leaves skin nourished

Excellent!

5 stars

I'm allergic to most razors and this one is great no dry skin or rash easy to use what I've always used since they came out

Excellent!

5 stars

as good as a wax! Smooth finish, easy to use and good for money! Will be swapping!

1-10 of 688 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

