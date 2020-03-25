Go Cat Crunchy & Tender Salmon Tuna & Vegetable 800G

Cat says NO! He'll eat it anyway! ;0)
You know it won't be the right one, cat will let you know! Mum said it's good, worth 5 stars, so buy it anyway! lol
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Fish and Fish Derivatives (3.2%*), Glycerol, Derivatives of Vegetable origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Vegetables (min. 4% Vegetables), Yeasts, *equivalent to 8% Rehydrated Fish and Fish Derivatives, with min. 4% Salmon, min. 4% Tuna
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on back of pack.
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Protein:
|30%
|Fat content:
|11%
|Crude ash:
|8%
|Crude fibres:
|3%
|Omega 3 fatty acids: (softer kibbles contain 15% more Omega 3 than crunchy kibbles)
|0.25%
|Nutritional Additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|12 500
|Vit D3:
|1 000
|-
|mg/kg:
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|145
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|2.4
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|35
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|15
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|182
|Sodium selenite:
|0.23
|Taurine:
|870
|Additives:
|-
|Colourants** and antioxidants
|-
|**no added artificial colourants
|-
This is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.
