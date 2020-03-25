By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cat Crunchy & Tender Salmon Tuna & Vegetable 800G

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Go Cat Crunchy & Tender Salmon Tuna & Vegetable 800G
£ 2.00
£2.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
  • Toned Muscles and strong bones: Some softer, more tender kibbles that provide extra nutrition to your cat. They are richer in proteins and Vitamin D which help maintain muscle tone and strong bones
  • Our cats are natural explorers, alive to everything in their world. A good diet is essential to nourish your explorer's free natural love of discovery. And you want to ensure your cat enjoys the food he eats.
  • That's why Purina® Experts have created Go-Cat® Crunchy & Tender: a 100% complete and balanced, delicious cat food that offers two different textures for your cat's enjoyment at mealtimes.
  • Go-Cat® Crunchy & Tender provides your cat with all the essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals he needs to help your little adventurer stay healthy and live a life full of discovery.
  • Go-Cat® has been feeding cats with good, wholesome nutrition for decades. We fill millions of bowls and this honour comes with great responsibility. It's up to us to make sure all cats who eat delicious Go-Cat® get the healthy food they need… That's why Go-Cat® recipes are made with no added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives. So you can keep feeding them the same tasty food they love and feel proud about it.
  • Purina® Experts have created Go-Cat® for adult cats: delicious quality cat food to nourish your explorer's endless interest in his world.
  • GO-CAT® offers a great range of products to suit every age and lifestyle:
  • -Kitten: for healthy growth of kittens
  • -Adult: for healthy body condition
  • -Senior: tailored nutrition for mature cats
  • -Indoor: helps reduce litter odour for indoor cats
  • -Crunchy & Tender: two delicious textures of crunchy & softer kibbles
  • No Added Artificial Colours, Flavourings or Preservatives
  • Offers two different textures / Some softer, more tender kibbles
  • 100% Complete & Balanced
  • Healthy Teeth and gums: Crunchy Kibbles to help maintain healthy teeth and gums
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Fish and Fish Derivatives (3.2%*), Glycerol, Derivatives of Vegetable origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Vegetables (min. 4% Vegetables), Yeasts, *equivalent to 8% Rehydrated Fish and Fish Derivatives, with min. 4% Salmon, min. 4% Tuna

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily Feeding
  • 3kg - 50g
  • 4kg - 70g
  • 5kg - 90g
  • Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Sufficient consumption of water is a necessary part of health, every day nutrition.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Warnings

  • This is not a toy.
  • To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 5050 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 5050 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:30%
Fat content:11%
Crude ash:8%
Crude fibres:3%
Omega 3 fatty acids: (softer kibbles contain 15% more Omega 3 than crunchy kibbles)0.25%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:12 500
Vit D3:1 000
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:145
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.4
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:35
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:15
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:182
Sodium selenite:0.23
Taurine:870
Additives:-
Colourants** and antioxidants-
**no added artificial colourants-

Safety information

View more safety information

This is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Cat says NO! He'll eat it anyway! ;0)

3 stars

You know it won't be the right one, cat will let you know! Mum said it's good, worth 5 stars, so buy it anyway! lol

