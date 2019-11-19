By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John Smiths Extra Smooth 18X440ml Cans

£ 13.00
£1.65/litre

Product Description

  • A distinctive full-flavoured smooth ale.
  • For more information visit: https://www.johnsmiths.co.uk/
  • A legend in the beer world, John Smith's is a classic, clean Yorkshire bitter, with a distinct smooth and creamy texture. Distinct cereal character with elements of toffee and biscuit.
  • ABV: 3.6%
  • AROMA:
  • Digestive biscuits and light toffee.
  • FLAVOUR:
  • Distinct cereal character with elements of toffee and biscuit.
  • MOUTHFEEL:
  • Smooth and creamy.
  • FINISH:
  • Clean lingering bitterness.
  • FOOD MATCH:
  • Welsh rarebit or a classic roast beef with all the trimmings!
  • John Smith's is the number one most loved ale in the UK, providing a good honest pint for good honest blokes.
  • It's still brewed at the John Smith's Brewery in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, where it enjoys over 250 years of brewing heritage.
  • John Smith's is the second biggest brand in the HEINEKEN UK beer portfolio, selling more than 228 million pints in the UK a year.
  • For sale as one complete unit.
  • Extra smooth
  • Pack size: 7920ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract, Nitrogen

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

3.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold
  • Floating widget inside
  • Do not shake

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

18 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 131kJ/31kcal

