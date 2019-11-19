John Smiths Extra Smooth 18X440ml Cans

Cant beat John Smith's for a smooth tasty beer and
Cant beat John Smith's for a smooth tasty beer and great value
Decided to give this ale a try and glad i did one
Decided to give this ale a try and glad i did one of the best light ales I've had in a long time, would recommend. 5 stars
Hi I have just opened 18 pack extra smooth John sm
Hi I have just opened 18 pack extra smooth John smith bitter, I was concerned it was flat, I noticed it was out of date in 6 months , I sorry I will never use ordering on line as I think you have supplied my with the older pack, if I went to the shop l would have received a better satisfaction.